Riverhead High School Promotes Positive Relationships Through Health YOUniversity

Members of Riverhead High School’s Healthy YOUniversity with posters from their positivity campaign

October 1 marks the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but at Riverhead High School, students continue the discussion year-round through the school’s Healthy YOUniversity initiative that encourages students to maintain positive social and emotional health.

Founded in November 2022, the club was built by Aela Bailey, a recent Riverhead High graduate, who was inspired by her participation in The Retreat, a nonprofit designed to provide relief for survivors of abusive relationships. Bailey participated in the group’s Teen Leadership Council, where she learned about bullying, harassment and domestic violence prevention, as well as maintaining positive friendships and relationships.

“I’m so happy to have made a difference at my school,” Bailey says. “We’ve brought awareness to an important topic and, best of all, created a safe space for students who could be struggling.”

The club uses a variety of methods to help promote their message. Part of Bailey’s education with The Retreat saw unique projects, such as dream boards, and Bailey expanded upon those projects with increased participation. Lessons include a video meeting with officials from The Retreat and hanging posters with positive messages throughout the school.

With the club almost one year old, the school shares the same pride in its work and is looking forward to what Healthy YOUniversity can accomplish in the future. “The members of Healthy YOUniversity, and especially their founder Aela Bailey, have demonstrated exceptional initiative and compassion,” states Dr. Augustine Tornatore, Riverhead Central School District Superintendent. “We look forward to the positive influence this club will continue to have on Riverhead High School and the Riverhead community.”

More information on The Retreat can be found at allagainstabuse.org or by calling 631-462-4263. For more on Riverhead Central School District, visit riverhead.net.