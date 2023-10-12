Southampton Youth Bureau, Peconic Ballet Foundation Announce New Dance Class

The Town of Southampton Youth Bureau and Peconic Ballet Foundation have created a new dance class for local youth. The initiative, Dance with Project LEAP, will run from mid-October to early January at the Flanders Youth Center.

The course will feature various opportunities for performance and growth, the latter as one of the main goals of the Project. The phrase LEAP contains the four major components of the classes’ purposes: learning, empowering, achieving and performing. No prior experience is required to join, and the groups will stress a positive atmosphere for all involved.

In a press release, the Bureau said, “Professional dance instructors from the Peconic Ballet Foundation will teach ballet while encouraging exercise, confidence building, creativity, and having fun.” The course will culminate in a January 13 ballet recital.

Classes will be held on most Wednesday nights starting October 18 through January 10 and feature times for two age groups. Youth in grades 1-4 will participate from 4:30-5:30 p.m., while grades 5-8 will rehearse 5:30-6:30 p.m. Pre-registration for the course is required, and the Youth Bureau encourages participants to register early. Participation in the full course costs $150.

The Flanders Youth Center is located at 655 Flanders Road in Riverhead. Registration forms and payments can either be mailed to the address or filled out online. For more information, call 631-702-2425 or visit southamptontownny.gov/activities.