Montauk Gateway Project Complete: Lines Are Buried

The ugly utility lines at Montauk Highway and Second House Road are a thing of the past, Photo: Google Maps

Crews have officially completed an $836,00 project to bury utility wires, thereby removing obstructions to the ocean view at the gateway to Montauk.

Elected officials, stakeholders and contractors gathered October 30 to celebrate the completion of the underground utilities project, which also increased infrastructure resiliency. The project removed overhead utility poles and lines, and equipment placement underground in the area surrounding the Montauk Highway and Second House Road intersection.

“Placing the utility lines underground at the gateway to Montauk not only enhances the scenic oceanfront vista enjoyed on the approach to the hamlet, but safeguards our electric and utility infrastructure by securing it below ground, protected from the effects of coastal storms,” said East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. “This increases the area’s energy resiliency, a key goal in East Hampton’s coastal resiliency plan, which is designed to help us mitigate the increasing effects of climate change.”

Officials credited Montauk resident John Keeshan for spearheading the idea. He has advocated for this project for more than a decade. Montauk resident Dan Cahill spearheaded a prior initiative at private expense.