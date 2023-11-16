East End Groups, Montauk Playhouse & BCCRC Receive $2M in NY State Grants

The Montauk Playhouse

New York State recently awarded $250,000 funding to support the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center’s Pre-K and an additional $1.75 million to the Montauk Playhouse Community Center.

The Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center’s support assures that it will continue to provide an inclusive atmosphere that promotes growth, knowledge, and empowerment for the community’s marginalized families. Montauk Playhouse Community Center will use the funding to enhance resources for the cultural center project’s completion.

“The newly refurbished building will provide a safe, nurturing, and inspiring environment where our children can learn and grow.” said the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center Executive Director Bonnie Cannon.

State lawmakers announced the grants while Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) was touring the South Fork with state Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor), who represents the area in Albany.

“The $1.75 million for the Montauk Playhouse Community Center secures its future, opening new recreational opportunities for our residents,” said Thiele. “Together, we are building a brighter future for our community.”