Scott's Pointe: New Family Entertainment Destination Opens in Calverton

Scott’s Pointe, formerly known as Island Water Park, is open for business in Calverton (Town of Riverhead)

The long-planned facility known for two decades as the Island Water Park project in Calverton finally opened its doors on November 3 after the region’s newest attraction was renamed Scott’s Pointe.

The 42-acre adventure park does not encompass rides or playscapes. The destination point is a facility driven by activities for all age groups. Proprietor and developer Eric Scott envisioned building an extreme activities park for all age groups and families to enjoy, along with a farm-to-table, seasonal sustainable restaurant. Scott anticipates more than 80 televisions will be installed throughout the property.

A 49,200-square-foot building will house the indoor activities and an exterior man made 22-acre lake is the site of many outdoor activities. Attached to the primary building are two 15,000-foot balconies with breathtaking views overlooking the lake and the beach. The cost of the project is estimated at more than $50 million.

Scott’s Pointe is expected to bring over 350 employment opportunities to the Town of Riverhead, whose residents will receive a discount.

The most impressive feature is that it will offer North America’s largest year-round indoor surf pool. Inside, guests will also find Formula One race car simulators, a ninja warrior course, warp walls, kids soft play area, golf simulators, axe throwing, rock walls, virtual reality stations, laser tag, mini-golf and a CrossFit gym, as well as Lake View Grill, a full-service restaurant, bar and café. For a less formal culinary experience, a concession stand will serve ready made food.

On the exterior of the property, activities on the lake will include an aquapark, bumper cars, kayaking, paddle boarding, a walking trail and fun on the 5-acre beach. In the summer months, VIP cabanas will surround the lake and beach with food service. All the lake activities will be human powered, and no fossil fuel will be utilized on the lake.

When I was leaving Scott’s Pointe, I saw two people walking through the doors towards the surf pool dressed in surfing wetsuits. I shook my head in glee and thought, many memories will be made here.

Next year, commencing in the spring, Scott is expecting to host special events, such as concerts, haunted walks, holiday hayrides and other family activities.

Scott’s Pointe is most certainly an immeasurably different family-focused adventure experience. It has all the attributes of a destination point and I look forward to spending time at Riverhead’s mini-Walt Disney World with my family and friends.

Scott’s Pointe is located at 5835 Middle Country Road in Calverton. It can be reached at 631-953-2133 or scottspointe.com

Yvette M. Aguiar is the Riverhead Town supervisor.