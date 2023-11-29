Unique Ways to Enjoy the 2023 North Fork Holiday Season

Enjoy festive holiday fun on the North Fork

In the spirit of embracing the holiday season, no matter what you celebrate, here are some wholesome, uniquely North Fork events this December.

NORTH FORK HOLIDAY SEASON FUN

BE PRESENT

Spend less time buying presents, and more time being present.

Learn About the Winter Wonders of the Night Sky on Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Custer Institute and Observatory is the oldest public observatory on Long Island. In this event, you will learn how to explore and navigate the winter night sky, including the visible constellations and the stories behind them. Lifetime member Randall DiGiuseppe will be your guide to the Pleiades, Orion’s stars and other winter constellations. Following the presentation, telescopes will be available. Coffee, tea and hot cocoa will be served. Advance registration is strongly encouraged. All observing is done out in the open air, under the stars. Bring a blanket or chair, and dress appropriately. 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Winter Solstice on Dec. 21

On this shortest day of the year, experience the darkness of the longest night.

Cold Full Moon on Dec. 26

Take a walk on a local beach on this first full moon of the winter season.

Historic Holidays at Hallockville Museum Farm on Dec. 3, noon–3:30 p.m.

Experience old-fashioned holiday traditions at this popular annual event. Holiday displays in three historic residences on the 28-acre farm will be staffed by costumed docents sharing stories of past holidays. The Hallock Homestead will be decorated for a Victorian Christmas. Learn how Christmas came to the North Fork primarily as a secular celebration. At the Cichanowicz Farmhouse, observe Christmas Eve as it would have been experienced by Polish immigrants to the North Fork in the 1930s, when the house was built. Historic Holidays at Hallockville is free and open to the public as the Museum Farm’s gift to the community. 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Cutchogue Holiday House Tour on Dec. 2, 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

At this Sannino Vineyard event, enjoy two inns festively decorated for the holidays. 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. sanninovineyard.com

NURTURE PEACE

Nurture the peace of the season through music. Many vineyards have live music. In addition, here are a few special concerts.

Holiday Concert at Borghese Vineyard on Dec. 9, 5 p.m.

Experience a Paolo Bartolani piano solo at the North Fork’s oldest vineyard (originally Hargrave Vineyard). The benefit holiday concert features the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig van Beethoven. After the concert, share a glass of wine with the musician. 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-830-2842, [email protected]

Cherish the Ladies: A Celtic Christmas on Dec. 16, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

One of the most engaging and popular ensembles in the history of Celtic music, Cherish the Ladies have shared timeless Irish traditions with audiences worldwide for over 30 years. Head to The Suffolk to hear their signature take of classic carols including “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night.” The group has three holiday albums: On Christmas Night, A Star in the East and Christmas in Ireland. 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. thesuffolk.org

DONATE FOOD

Buy extra groceries when you shop and drop them off at your local food pantry on the way home. Local food pantries include North Fork Parish Outreach, at 532 Sixth Avenue, Greenport (631-477-6469), CAST at 53930 Main Road, Southold (631-477-1717), and Loaves & Fishes at 12605 Main Road, Mattituck (631-298-4145). Or leave donated food in one of the Little Free Pantry boxes located across the North Fork: in the Adams Street parking lot, Greenport; outside the Episcopal Church, Greenport; near the Church of the Redeemer, Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck.

SEE THE LIGHTS

Riverhead Holiday Parade & Bonfire on Dec. 9, 3–5 p.m.

This beloved holiday tradition is held on the Peconic riverfront. The parade begins at 3 p.m., with the bonfire and Santa House taking place 4–5 p.m. Enjoy free hot chocolate at the community bonfire. Children of all ages can meet Santa in the gingerbread house. A food truck, fun activities and toy vendors will be present. No matter what holidays you celebrate, all are welcome to watch the Riverhead Lions Club kick off the holiday season with their annual parade followed by the Riverhead BID’s annual bonfire. downtownriverhead.org

EXPERIENCE SHOWS

Experience the joy of the season at one of these special holiday shows.

The Dance Mechanics on Dec. 2, 8 p.m. & Dec. 3, 2:30 p.m.

Coming to the North Fork Community Theatre, this 12-piece band plays the best dance music from the 1970s to the present. Featuring four singers, four horns, and a rocking rhythm section, this promises to be a great night of high-energy entertainment. 631-298-6328, nfct.com

A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on Dec. 8–9, 7 p.m. & Dec. 10. 3 p.m.

Experience the enchantment of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in this live performance at the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall, a late 19th century Beaux-Arts style theater. 18 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-5782