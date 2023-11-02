Things to Do in Palm Beach County This November 2023

Beautiful Palm Beach

The busy season is underway in South Florida! Get out and about in Palm Beach County and the surrounding areas this November 2023.

PALM BEACH AREA LIVE SHOWS

Sunset Festival

Saturday, November 4, 4 p.m.

Enjoy a fantastic celebration at the Mizner Park Amphitheater that includes art, music tech and tastings. Musical guests include Little Strangers, The Resolvers, Spread the Dub and DJ Le Spam. VIP tickets are available.

590 Real Plaza, Boca Raton. [email protected] artsinboca.org/upcoming-events/2023-sunset-tequila-festival

Chicago

Tuesday-Sunday, November 7-12

Don’t miss this acclaimed musical about intrigue, fortune and jazz at the Kravis Center. Tickets begin at $34.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, kravis.org

FAU Presents 9-5

November 10-19

Rock out with this Tony-nominated musical featuring the music of Dolly Parton and a script by Patricia Resnick about friendship, empowerment and the daily grind. Tickets are $25.

777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-297-6127, fauevents.universitytickets.com

Boca Ballet Theater Presents The Nutcracker

Friday-Sunday, November 24-26

Celebrate the holidays with the Bocca Ballet Theater presenting The Nutcracker at the Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater. After the matinee performances on November 25 and 26, younger viewers will have the opportunity to head backstage, collect autographs from the cast and take home a goodie bag.

20101 Lyons Road, Boca Raton. 561-995-0709, bocaballet.org

FUN PALM BEACH COUNTY ACTIVITIES

Feast of Little Italy

Friday-Sunday, November 3-5

Don’t miss three days of fun in downtown Abacoa featuring a cooking stage, live music, kids’ activities, delicious food and vendors. Admission is free.

Downtown Abacoa, Jupiter. feastoflittleitaly.com

The Crown and Glory High Tea

Saturday, November 4, 1-4 p.m.

Enjoy elegance, charm and a fashion show of hats at the Marriot Hotel. Tickets are $75 and benefit the Delta Heritage Foundation, which provides scholarships to students from the West Palm Beach Metropolitan area.

1001 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. eventbrite.com/e/the-crown-and-glory-high-tea-tickets-715352166587

American Heart Association Heart Walk

Saturday, November 11, 8 a.m.

Raise money to help fight heart disease with the American Heart Association. Every dollar donated will support research, medical breakthroughs and training in CPR.

104 Datura Street, West Palm Beach. 561-697-6600, www2.heart.org/site/TR?fr_id=9037&pg=entry

Tequeta Chili Cook-Off and Beer Tasting Event

Saturday, November 11, 2 p.m.

Teams representing public safety, military and private organizations will be competing to win the prize for best chili. Meanwhile, enjoy live music, celebrity judges and a military flyover. Proceeds will go to benefit the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

1 Main Street, Tequesta. tequestachilicookoff.com

Pad Tai Making Class at Eat District

Saturday, November 18, 6:30 p.m.

Learn to create this Thai favorite while enjoying sake and light bites at Eat District Healthy Asian Bowl. Tickets are $59.

1914 NE 5th Avenue, Boca Raton. eventbrite.com/e/pad-thai-making-class-at-eat-district-tickets-707934801047?aff=erelexpmlt

PALM BEACH AREA KIDS EVENTS

St. Luke Fall Festival

Thursday-Sunday, November 2-5

Enjoy a family-friendly day featuring rides, treats, games, prizes and a DJ on the grounds of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and school.

2892 S Congress Avenue, Palm Springs. flcarnivals.com/2023/st-luke-fall-festival-2023-palm-springs-fl

10th Annual Lagoon Fest

Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bring your little fish to Flagler Drive in Palm Beach for wildlife presentations, face painting, lawn games, crafts and scientist-guided tours of the Lake Worth Lagoon.

140 NE 1st Street, Delray Beach. 561-703-7028, ffea.com/events/2023/10th-annual-lagoonfest

Family Art Day

Saturday, November 4, 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy this free family event featuring exhibition tours, scavenger hunts and art projects at the Schmitt Center Gallery on the FAU Campus.

777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. eventbrite.com/e/family-art-day-tickets-736677661717

Family Fun BFF in Paris

Saturday, November 11, 10:30 a.m.

Your little artist ages 6 and up can head to Painting With a Twist, where they will paint a Paris-inspired canvas. Parents or guardians can observe or join in the fun!

2288 N Congress Avenue, Bonton Beach. 561-736-5770, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/boynton-beach/event/3480196

Holiday Happenings: Delray Marketplace

Saturday, November 11, 3-6 p.m.

Don’t miss outdoor fun with Santa, face painting, crafts, a trackless train, hot coco, performers and local dignitaries. The rain date is Sunday, November 12.

14851 Lyons Road, Delray Beach. delraymarket.com/event-list/2023/11/11/holiday-happenings

Teens Surfing Experience Session 2

Saturday, November 18, 8 a.m.

Your little surfer ages 13–18 can learn the basics of surfing, including how to use equipment and ride the waves. Refreshments and equipment will be provided.

Juno Beach Pier, Jupiter. 561-281-3708, pandoraskids.org

PALM BEACH AREA ART EXHIBITIONS

First Friday Art Walk-November

Friday, November 3, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to explore the Arts Warehouse and other art venues in the Delray Beach downtown area. Admission is free and Happy Hour from 6–9 p.m. features $6 wine and beer.

313 NE Third Street, Delray Beach. 561-330-9615, artswarehouse.org

13th Annual West Palm Beach Art Festival

Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

View paintings, sculptures, jewels, photography, ceramics and more from local artists while enjoying culinary offerings and shopping at The Square. The event is family- and pet-friendly.

700 S Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach. 561-746-6615, artfestival.com/festivals/downtown-west-palm-beach-art-festival

Past Lives: Performance Art Through the Camera

On view through November 19

Enjoy performance art as captured by photos and videos at The Norton Museum of Art. This exhibition highlights the contributions of Asian-American artists to the field.

1450 S Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Affair of the Arts

Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26

Don’t miss this special weekend to view excellent works including painting, photography, sculpture, metalwork, jewelry, glass, woodworking, ceramics, fiber art and more in Wellington. There will also be food, beer-wine and holiday-themed booths to enhance your art and shopping experience.

12100 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington. affairoftheartsfl.com

Season of Change Art Exhibition

On view through December 31

Enjoy paintings, sculpture and mixed media celebrating the theme of transformation at Posh Design Studio. Admission is free and you are welcome to purchase a piece for you own collection.

9089 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 104, Delray Beach. eventbrite.com/e/season-of-change-art-exhibition-tickets-717975813987