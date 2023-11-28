Westhampton Beach Winter Fest Is a Weekend Wonderland

Beach Bakery Grand Cafe lit up for the holidays in Westhampton Beach

Winter Fest is coming to Westhampton Beach.

Set for this Saturday, December 2 (with a rain date of December 3) Main Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for attendees to explore artisan vendors offering unique gifts for those special people on their list, specialty drinks for visitors of all ages to keep warm, and food vendors with grab and go snacks and hot lunch meals.

Westhampton Beach Brewery, Brunetti’s, Salt + Loft and Flora, and Fauna will also be on-site providing a selection of holiday beer and wine.

Entertainment highlights throughout the day include a gingerbread-themed bounce house with a slide, unique photo opportunities (including a snow globe for memorable snapshots), as well as a “walking circus” performed by Island Cirque.

A live acoustic performance will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an interactive DJ from 1–4 p.m. A traveling photo booth will also be available for attendees to capture fun moments and so much more.

The day’s festivities continue with a Pet Parade starting at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center at 4:30 p.m. sharp. Arrive at 4 p.m. for a meet-up before embarking on a SantaCon-style pet procession led by Southampton Animal Shelter. Participants are encouraged to dress their pets in festive Santa gear for this unique stroll down Main Street.

As the Pet Parade concludes, it leads attendees to the park for a meet and greet with Santa, complimentary hot cocoa sponsored by Hampton Coffee Company, and a tree and menorah lighting ceremony continuing until 6 p.m.

The festivities continue into the evening after the tree and menorah lighting with a holiday-themed after-party at Salt + Loft starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Greater Westhampton Beach Chamber via email at [email protected] or westhamptonchamber.org/winterfest.

Westhampton Beach Holiday Stroll

Additionally, this Friday, December 1 at 5 p.m., the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is sponsoring its third annual Holiday Stroll. Kickstart your holiday shopping while supporting small businesses from 5–8 p.m.

Find one-of-a-kind gifts, decor, and treats from cherished local merchants. From boutique fashion to artisanal goodies, you’ll discover something special for everyone on your list!

Every purchase supports the Westhampton Beach community and helps small businesses thrive. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.