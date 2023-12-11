Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make the Bell & Anchor's Rockette

Bell and Anchor’s Rockette cocktail

Get into the holiday spirit with this festival cocktail from Bell & Anchor in Noyac! The red hue coupled with the bubbly Champagne creates the perfect celebratory cocktail.

Bell & Anchor Rockette

Ingredients:

1 oz unsweetened cranberry juice

1/2 oz Cointreau

Champagne

Candied cranberries

Rosemary sprig

Directions:

1. Pour a glass of Champagne, then add the juice and liqueur.

2. Garnish with candied cranberries and rosemary sprig.

3. Enjoy!

For more Bell & Anchor cocktails, visit the restaurant at 3253 Noyac Road in Noyac. And for more info, call 631-725-3400 or go to bellandanchor.com.