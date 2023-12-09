James E. Zaleski Remembered as Dependable Riverhead Policeman

James E. Zaleski

James E. Zaleski of Riverhead, a retired Riverhead Town police officer, died on Monday, November 20. He was 81 years old.

Zaleski was born on July 29, 1942 in Southampton to Charlotte K. (née Turbush) and Thomas A. Zaleski. He was one of two children. Zaleski graduated from Riverhead High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force.

He served from 1962 to 1966 during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Airman First Class. During his service he was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal and Air Force Expeditionary Medal. After being honorably discharged from the military, Zaleski worked for UPS from 1967 to 1971. In 1972 he became a police officer with the Riverhead Town Police Department and worked there until his retirement in 1994. According to Zaleski, the highlight of his time with the police department was when he once rescued a lady off a bridge.

Zaleski was a member of the Retired Police Association of New York, a member of the Suffolk County Police Association, a member of the Suffolk County Police Conference, a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 2476 in Riverhead and a lifelong member of Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Riverhead. He was also an avid bowler and golfer. Most of all, he was known for his devotion to community service.

Predeceased by his first wife, Constance, in 2000, Zaleski is survived by his second wife, RuthLinda (whom he married on August 28, 2005 in Riverhead); children Tanya Doherty of Ridge, James Zaleski II of Riverhead, Michael Zaleski of Riverhead and Frank Zaleski of Selden; grandchildren Thomas Doherty, Michael Doherty, Kaitlyn Doherty, James Zaleski III, Ryan Zaleski, Charlotte Zaleski and Catherine Callahan-Zaleski; sister Dorothy Bogdan of Aquebogue; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives throughout the United States.

The family received friends on Sunday, November 26 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, November 27 at Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment with U.S. Air Force Honors followed at Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org would be appreciated.