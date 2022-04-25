Arts & Entertainment

Riverhead Police Ask Public to ID Home Depot Thief in Video

Riverhead Police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking to identify this man, who they say stole $640 worth of tools from Home Depot in Riverhead
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and officers from the Riverhead Police Department COPE (Community Oriented Police Engagement) division are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in February.

The man pictured in video stills captured by Home Depot stole tools from the hardware giant’s Riverhead store, located at 1550 Old Country Road, on February 2 at approximately 3:20 p.m., police said. The tools were valued at approximately $630. The suspect fled in a red Dodge pickup truck.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

