Lina Forosich of Southold Dies at 98

Lina Forosich

Lina Forosich of Southold died on Saturday, November 25. She was 98 years old.

Forosich was born on July 4, 1925 in New York City to Victoria (née Boscovich) and John L. Zustovich. She was one of six children. She graduated from Girls Commercial High School in New York City.

On June 6, 1944, in Brooklyn, she married the love of her life, the late Anthony T. Forosich, and together they had one daughter. In her professional career, Lina worked as an accountant for Tubular Textiles and Samuels & Steelman Architects. She summered in Southold starting in 1959 and moved there full time in 1983. She was also a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by her husband, Anthony; and siblings Alice Scopaz, John Zustovich, Jeanne Scardino and Alfred Zustovich; she is survived by her daughter, Nadalene Sirmons (Rodney) of Southold; granddaughter Julia Sirmons (Joseph Pfender); and brother Victor Zustovich of Mount Sinai.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, November 28 at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment followed at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Peconic Land Trust (peconiclandtrust.org/ways-to-give) or Center for Hearing and Communication (chchearing.org/ways-to-give) would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.