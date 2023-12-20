A Toast to 2024: New Year's Eve Hamptons & North Fork Dining Guide

Spend New Year’s Eve at your favorite East End restaurant and ring in 2024 in style!

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2023. Where will you be ringing in 2024? Consider celebrating New Year’s Eve at one of the East End’s hottest restaurants offering special menus, parties and more!

HAMPTONS NEW YEAR’S DINING

Southampton Social Club is bringing the party to Bowden Square this year, with three unique experiences on offer. The $90 Silver Package offers guests a night of dancing with an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres from 9 p.m.–1 a.m., plus a Champagne toast at midnight. The $150 Gold Package adds dinner from 7–9 p.m., and the $210 Platinum Package allows diners to keep their table for the entire night with access to table service and a complimentary bottle of tequila or vodka. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Centro Trattoria & Bar is now accepting reservations for their special New Year’s dinner menus. While the $120 prix fixe and a la carte menus are similar, there are a few exclusives that may swing diners in one direction or the other. The whole branzino with grilled zucchini, eggplant and fennel, for instance, is only offered a la carte for $49, but diners who enjoy flounder Mogliano equally as much and plan to order an appetizer or dessert are better off going with the four-course prix fixe. 336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

Good Ground Tavern at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages is offering two seatings for New Year’s Eve from 5:30–7 p.m. and from 7:30–9:45 p.m. The reservation-only evening features a $175 prix fixe menu with options including marinated diver scallop crudo, hand-rolled potato gnocchi, cherrywood-grilled American wagyu and dark chocolate-peppermint souffle. Canoe Place is also offering the New Year’s Eve Celebration Escape booking package that includes dinner for two, preferred seating, endless Champagne, live music and an invitation to the exclusive 2024 countdown dance party. 239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

The New Year’s Celebration at Cowfish in Hampton Bays offers a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $95. Choose from apps like jumbo Buffalo shrimp, butternut whipped feta and Berkshire pork belly; house specialties like diver scallops, rotisserie chicken and bone-in veal chop; and desserts like banana cream pie and chocolate pot de créme. Diners can add a salad for $5. Other highlights of the night include 270-degree waterfront views, a DJ, balloon drop, delicious cocktails and midnight Champagne toast. 258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Anyone looking to spend the end of 2023 at The End should consider Gurney’s Montauk. Their Scarpetta Beach restaurant is offering two seatings for their prix fixe New Year’s menu. The first is from 5:30–7 p.m. for $120, and the second is from 8–10:30 p.m. for $170 and includes a Champagne toast. Elsewhere at Gurney’s resort, a New Year’s Eve party will rage from 9 p.m.–1 a.m. with blackjack, craps and roulette tables, a mentalis, cocktails and canapés, DJ sets by Chachi and musical guests. Tickets to the party are $195, though Gurney’s guests get in for $150. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

On the other end of the Hamptons, Daphne’s in Westhampton Beach is celebrating 2024 with a whopping seven-course New Year’s tasting menu for $150, with wine pairings available for an additional $55. Find the full menu on their Instagram @daphneswest. 115 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0868, daphnesny.com

In Sag Harbor, Page at 63 Main is throwing a New Year’s Eve Jazz Soirée featuring the sweet sounds of the Omar Kabir Trio and a midnight toast. Seating is available from 9:30–10 p.m., and guests have the option of reserving a table for the $125 prix fixe menu or paying $25 at the door and enjoying drinks by the bar. 63 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1810, page63main.com

For those who prefer to host their own New Year’s party rather than dine out, they can call upon the help of Lulu Kitchen & Bar. Email [email protected] by December 29 to place a takeout order for a holiday package such as Lulu’s Housemade Bûche de Noël ($70 for small, $130 for large); a Celebration Feast ($350 to serve two, $700 to serve four); cheese and charcuterie platters ($55 to serve two, $110 to serve four); a raw bar for $195; a dozen canapés for $42; or Marshallberg Farm Royal Osetra Caviar for $175. The full takeout menu with package details, as well as a la carte options, is available on Lulu’s website. And anyone who spends $400 or more receives a $50 gift card to the restaurant. 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Nick & Toni’s is offering the best of both worlds: festive dining and convenient takeout. The $135 prix fixe menu offers complimentary Champagne, caviar and a deviled quail egg; antipasti options like spinach-ricotta tortellini and oven-roasted octopus; secondi selections like wild mushroom lasagna and halibut filet; and delicious contorni and dolci choices. An a la carte menu is available to children 10 and under. Finally, the online takeout menu offers many of the same highlights as the prix fixe menu with added bambini and table options. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Fresno in East Hampton is celebrating New Year’s Eve with a la carte dinner specials and a special oyster and sparkling rosé promotion. Enjoy six Montauk Pearl oysters on the half shell with mignonette with a half-bottle of Billecart-Salmon Rosé Brut for $110. 8 Fresno Place, East Hampton. 631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com

The Clubhouse Hamptons is hosting the Tonight We Disco dance party with tunes provided by DJ Nice and CK Beats, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and a midnight toast. Dress to impress on the dance floor, which is open 8:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m. Tickets are $30 online and $40 at the door. 174 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2657, clubhousehamptons.com

Adults over 21 can ring in 2024 at one of the Hamptons’ most iconic music venues: The Stephen Talkhouse. As is tradition at this point, the New Year’s Eve party stars the much beloved Hello Brooklyn band. The show begins at 10 p.m., but those who arrive a little early get first dibs at the bar. Tickets are $50. 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Open 365 days a year, Pierre’s French restaurant in Bridgehampton is a solid option for any holiday or occasion. 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110, pierresbh.com

NORTH FORK NEW YEAR’S DINING

The Halyard at Sound View is offering a piano bar prix fixe menu for the holiday, with seatings from 5–6 p.m. ($90) and from 8–9 p.m. ($100). Diners will enjoy oysters, caviar and five courses with options of tuna tartare, foie gras mousse, grilled langoustine, stuffed lobster tail, pistachio-crusted lamb rack, espresso chiffon cake and white chocolate panna cotta. After dinner, guests are invited to ring in the new year in The Halyard’s main dining room, where live music and festivities can be enjoyed until 1 a.m. 58775 Route 48 Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

Claudio’s Tavern and Grill will ring in 2024 with a festive dinner and entertainment on New Year’s Eve. The evening will feature a surf and turf dinner special for $79, a special Merry Berry Espresso Cocktail and a New Year’s Ball Drop Dessert. A house DJ will spin live music and the resident historian will offer Prohibition Walking Tours through Claudio’s historic speakeasy at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. highlighting all the Prohibition era elements. Reservations are recommended and can be made through 9 p.m. 111 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-0627, claudios.com/claudios-tavern-and-grill

Pay close attention when selecting a reservation for New Year’s Eve dinner at Southold Social — the two seatings differ in a significant way. The first seating from 5–7 p.m. is an a la carte arrangement, offering guests the freedom to choose from dishes including bi-color beet salad, housemade gnocchi, seared sea scallops, beef Wellington, 2-pound lobster thermidor and desserts. The second seating from 8–9:30 p.m. includes a glass of bubbly or a non-alcoholic toast with the $160 prix fixe meal. The appetizer and entrée selections are the same as the first seating’s menu, with the addition of canapés including tuna tataki, risotto arancini, beef crostini, poached chicken and crispy polenta. 56125 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-8888, southoldsocial.com

New Year’s Eve at East Wind Long Island in Wading River comes with a choice between two enticing events. Their Desmond’s Restaurant is hosting a quiet New Year’s Eve dinner for the whole family from 5–9 p.m. Starting at $65, the three-course menu offers options such as pomegranate orange quinoa salad, crispy braised pork belly, miso-glazed barramundi, spinach-stuffed flounder roulade and pistachio-crusted rack of lamb. The second event takes place from 8 p.m.–1 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom, where adults over the age of 21 can enjoy five-hour premium bar service, passed hors d’oeuvres, a hot and cold buffet, a livestream of Time Square, party hats, noisemakers, a DJ and a Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets to the gala are $155. 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-846-2335, eastwindlongisland.com

If you and the kids can’t make it to midnight, you can celebrate the new year an hour early at the Long Island Aquarium Fishes & Wishes New Year’s Eve Family-Style Party from 6:30–11 p.m. The grownups will love the cocktail hour, cash bar and DJ rocking the dance floor, and the little ones will get excited for the dessert bar, crafts and animal meet-and-greet. The buffet dinner and mock midnight toast are sure to be a highlight of everyone’s night. Tickets are $145 for adults and teens, $90 for kids 3–12, and $10 for tykes younger than that. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Now’s your chance to relive the disco days of Studio 54 with That ’70s Band at The Suffolk, featuring hits from Earth, Wind & Fire, the Commodores, Donna Summer, KC and the Sunshine Band, Chic and the Bee Gees. For $125, tickets include one-night-only menu offerings, specialty cocktails, hats and noisemakers, access to the dance floor, a livestream of the Times Square Ball Drop and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. The party starts at 10 p.m. 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org