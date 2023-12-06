NY State Awards $600K Grant for Downtown Montauk Protection Plan

The New York State Regional Development Council awarded a $600,000 grant to the Town of East Hampton to fund a project intended to protect downtown Montauk from sea-level rise.

The grant will enable the town’s town Natural Resources and Planning Department, Waterfront Advisory Committee and local partners to develop strategies for reducing coastal hazards, restore natural resources and possibly update building and zoning code updates in the low-lying commercial district.

“As a coastal community, it is crucial for East Hampton to face this challenge head on, proactively planning for a vibrant and sustainable future,” said East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. “Montauk’s constituents and civic groups will play a key role in this upcoming work, and I thank them in advance for their very important participation.”

The town’s grant was the highest of six issued across Long Island and is among the largest of the latest round.

“Without a long-term sustainable plan for coastal resiliency, dune enhancement, road infrastructure, and lifeline facilities (power, water, wastewater) enhancements, the existence of central Montauk is threatened,” according to the project description prepared by the town. “Storm activity coupled with sea level rise, flooding, and major water breaches are projected to erode the land where the only grocery store is located, undermine waterfront motels and cooperatives, contribute to loss of natural features, and cause this economic engine to become an economically depressed area from inaction in the face of a changing climate.”

The goal of the project will be to mitigate flooding and facilitate voluntary proactive measures on the part of property owners in order to reduce their risk.

The project is expected to begin in May 2024, and take approximately 36 months to complete.