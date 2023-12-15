Shop Local East End Artists for the Perfect Holiday Gift

Pick up a piece of fine art for a local talent this Christmas!

People don’t often think of buying fine art as Christmas or Chanukah gifts each year, but with all the creative artists and talent on the East End, it would be a shame not to at least consider the idea. Whether they’re from the Hamptons or the North Fork, artworks are available in a wide range of styles and price ranges, from photography and signed prints to drawings, sculpture and, of course, large masterpieces painted on canvas or wood, from an equally wide array of creators.

Take a peek at this handful of eight incredible local artists who are all succeeding at different levels of the art game and you’re sure to find something great, or at least be inspired to continue the search.

Shop East End Artists for the Holidays

Scott Bluedorn

Multimedia Artist

A resident of Sag Harbor who works out of a Bridgehampton studio, Scott Bluedorn continues to grow as an important figure among East End artists, and his brilliant work comes in a variety of forms. Along with his painting, drawing, sculpture and collage, he puts special attention this holiday season on his “Boletus Vitrium series” of found glass object assemblages.

Visit scottbluedorn.com to see more and to schedule a studio visit by appointment.

Michele Dragonetti

Photographer

An Amagansett resident, Dragonetti has been working on her Boat Hulls series since 2013. Images are available in limited editions of 25 at each size of 20, 25, 30, 36, and 40 inches (all square). Boats are photographed domestically here on the East End and internationally.

Anyone interested can get more info at micheledragonetti.com or reach out to her directly at 917-837-3114.

James Katsipis

Photographer

Known for his photographic love letters to his hometown, Montauk, James Katsipis blends absolute technical mastery of his craft with a clear artistic vision that has made him a commercial and artistic success.

For a uniquely Montauk-related gift this Christmas, he is offering two photos — “Blustery Goodness” from his Blurz series, and “Shadmoor” from his collection of coastal landscapes. See what else he has at jameskatsipis.com.

Chris Kelly

Painter/Sculptor

East Hampton artist Chris Kelly’s geometric abstractions, in both paintings and sculpture, explore color and structure inspired by the hidden geometry of nature in what some have called “hard-edge minimalism.” His website offers an array of beautifully composed works, such as his ceramic sculpture “CGR 15,” currently on display in Montauk at The Lucore Art gallery.

Visit the gallery or contact Kelly directly at chriskellystudio.com or @chriskellystudio via Instagram.

Harley Langberg

Food Artist

Perhaps a little less high-brow but just as wonderful, Bridgehampton food artist Harley Langberg has made hundreds of food-based creations and photographed them to great acclaim via his Instagram account, @harleysfood_art.

Now, fans of his work can find dozens of prints featuring some of his most popular pieces available for sale on his website, harleysfoodart.com. From 8–12 inches and for just $55–$100 each, one could buy multiples and create a fabulous arrangement of prints on the kitchen wall. Or, order a custom food portrait or image made and photographed just for you for a significantly higher but still quite reasonable price.

Steve Miller

Painter

An accomplished artist who lives and works in Sagaponack but show internationally, Steve Miller explores technology in both his technique and subject, tackling new ways of making art through the application of X-ray imaging, silkscreen, photography and printmaking. He has pieces accessible for all budgets, from works printed on cashmere scarves to skate decks and surfboards, hand-printed art books and editions, all the way up to large, one-of-a-kind masterpieces on paper and canvas.

Experience it all at stevemiller.art, stevemiller.com, or on his Instagram @stevemillerdotcom.

David Slater

Painter

Often cited here in Dan’s Papers as one of the most overlooked contemporary masters on the East End, Springs artist David Slater has created visionary mixed media paintings that tell stories from the 83-year-old’s colorful and exciting life — from protesting at Wounded Knee to witnessing the country endure World War II, to visiting the flea circus as a child in old New York City — as well as from his inner life, often colored by vivid dreams and psychedelic experiences.

Find his work exclusively at MM Fine Art, 4 North Main Street, in Southampton Village, or at mmfineart.com.

Suzannah Wainhouse

Painter

Exploring the natural world and consciousness, the relationship between animals and humans, myth and “the other,” Hamptons artist Suzannah Wainhouse could be called a contemporary art-brut expressionist.

Find her raw and exciting work available via Pamela Willoughby Art based in East Hampton. Visit pamelawilloughbyart.com for more info and to set up an appointment.

Peruse our Arts section to explore more local East End artists in articles and cover art profiles, or drop by some Hamptons and North Fork galleries to find the right piece for the right person.