Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, December 1–7, 2023
Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, an art exhibition, outdoor adventures and more local fun events this week, December 1–7, 2023.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
“Jingle Shells” Decorating Party at Corey Creek
Saturday, December 2, noon.
Help Corey Creek decorate their Christmas tree while you enjoy live music, local oysters and Bedell wines. RSVP online.
45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com
Sunday Afternoon Concert: Willa’s Holiday Extravaganza
Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m.
Sing along with Willa Bassen as she performs your holiday favorites in the Grand Room of the Riverhead Library. You’ll also learn a little song history.
330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org
Live Music by Who Are Those Guys
Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m.
Enjoy the fabulous strummings of Who Are Those Guys while you enjoy craft beer and bites in a kid and pet-friendly atmosphere at Twin Forks Brewery.
807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Cutchogue Holiday Stroll & House Tour
Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m.
Don’t miss this festive holiday tour featuring six stops, each offering delightful treats like wine samples, cookies, hot cider, cheese and bites from local restaurants. You’ll even enjoy the Annual Tree Lighting for the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. Bring your unwrapped donations for Toys for Tots.
27320 Route 25, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com
Holiday Tree Lighting
Saturday, December 2, 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy a Holiday Tree Lighting at Orient Beach State Park that includes Santa, hot chocolate, pictures and cookies. You can also bring winter coats and other non-perishable items for families in need.
40000 Main Road, Orient. parks.ny.gov/events/event.aspx?e=106-35021.0
Champagne Tour 2023
Through December 30
Learn about all the stages of making champagne at Pindar Vineyards, where you’ll enjoy a tasting. Choose your date and time in advance online.
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
Holiday Card Making & Wine Tasting
Friday, December 1, 5:30 p.m.
Make your holiday card with North Fork Watercolorist Melissa Hyatt while you sample three holiday wines and enjoy light nibbles. Your ticket includes 10% off a wine purchase.
2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-488-0046, chroniclewines.co
11th Annual Wooden Wonderland: Holiday Craft Show & Sale
Saturday, December 2, 10 a.m.
Don’t miss handmade wooden items, crafts, wreaths, scarves, hats, ornaments, pottery and more at the Suffolk County Historical Society. There will also be live woodworking and woodcarving demonstrations throughout the day. The event is suitable for the entire family.
300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org
Wreaths & Reds with North Fork Flower Farm
Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m.
Join Rose Hill Vineyards as they partner with North Fork Flower Farm for a hands-on wreath-making workshop. All materials will be provided, along with a glass of red wine.
2000 Oregon Rd, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com
Beach Plum Holiday Shop
Through December 10
Don’t miss this annual tradition with the Oysterponds Historical Society, which includes gifts, decorations, ornaments, crafts and games.
1555 Village Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
VSOP Projects Art Show & Sale Benefiting CAST
Friday, December 1, 7 p.m.
Don’t miss your chance to view and purchase art following a cocktail reception at CAST, which serves low-income people on the North Fork.
53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org
