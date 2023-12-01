Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, December 1–7, 2023

Need a new Christmas wreath? Why not make one!

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, an art exhibition, outdoor adventures and more local fun events this week, December 1–7, 2023.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

“Jingle Shells” Decorating Party at Corey Creek

Saturday, December 2, noon.

Help Corey Creek decorate their Christmas tree while you enjoy live music, local oysters and Bedell wines. RSVP online.

45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Sunday Afternoon Concert: Willa’s Holiday Extravaganza

Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m.

Sing along with Willa Bassen as she performs your holiday favorites in the Grand Room of the Riverhead Library. You’ll also learn a little song history.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Live Music by Who Are Those Guys

Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m.

Enjoy the fabulous strummings of Who Are Those Guys while you enjoy craft beer and bites in a kid and pet-friendly atmosphere at Twin Forks Brewery.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Cutchogue Holiday Stroll & House Tour

Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this festive holiday tour featuring six stops, each offering delightful treats like wine samples, cookies, hot cider, cheese and bites from local restaurants. You’ll even enjoy the Annual Tree Lighting for the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. Bring your unwrapped donations for Toys for Tots.

27320 Route 25, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Holiday Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 2, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a Holiday Tree Lighting at Orient Beach State Park that includes Santa, hot chocolate, pictures and cookies. You can also bring winter coats and other non-perishable items for families in need.

40000 Main Road, Orient. parks.ny.gov/events/event.aspx?e=106-35021.0

Champagne Tour 2023

Through December 30

Learn about all the stages of making champagne at Pindar Vineyards, where you’ll enjoy a tasting. Choose your date and time in advance online.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Holiday Card Making & Wine Tasting

Friday, December 1, 5:30 p.m.

Make your holiday card with North Fork Watercolorist Melissa Hyatt while you sample three holiday wines and enjoy light nibbles. Your ticket includes 10% off a wine purchase.

2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-488-0046, chroniclewines.co

11th Annual Wooden Wonderland: Holiday Craft Show & Sale

Saturday, December 2, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss handmade wooden items, crafts, wreaths, scarves, hats, ornaments, pottery and more at the Suffolk County Historical Society. There will also be live woodworking and woodcarving demonstrations throughout the day. The event is suitable for the entire family.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Wreaths & Reds with North Fork Flower Farm

Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m.

Join Rose Hill Vineyards as they partner with North Fork Flower Farm for a hands-on wreath-making workshop. All materials will be provided, along with a glass of red wine.

2000 Oregon Rd, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com

Beach Plum Holiday Shop

Through December 10

Don’t miss this annual tradition with the Oysterponds Historical Society, which includes gifts, decorations, ornaments, crafts and games.

1555 Village Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

VSOP Projects Art Show & Sale Benefiting CAST

Friday, December 1, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to view and purchase art following a cocktail reception at CAST, which serves low-income people on the North Fork.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

