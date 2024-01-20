Woman Gets 20 Years for Killing Her Twin Toddlers Found Dead in Montauk

Tenia Campbell was arrested in 2019 (T.E. McMorrow)

A Medford woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years to life in prison after admitting that she killed her 2-year-old twin daughters whose bodies were fond in Montauk nearly five years ago.

Suffolk County Judge Richard Ambro sentenced 28-year-old Tenia Campbell, who had pleaded guilty in December to two counts of first-degree murder after admitting that she fatally suffocated her daughters Jaida and Jasmine.

“These two young lives were cut short by the one person who was supposed to love and protect them,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. “Although the 20-year sentence here resolves this sad case, it will not bring back these girls.”

Prosecutors said Campbell’s mother called 911 to report that Campbell was driving around in the family van and was threatening to kill her daughters, triggering a manhunt on June 27, 2019. An East Hampton Town Police officer spotted the van in Montauk and found the girls dead inside.

Campbell’s court-appointed attorney, John Halverson, had been mounting a psychiatric defense for his client, who has struggled with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety since she was a teenager, according to Campbell’s mother, Vanessa McQueen. However, evaluations had found her competent to stand trial.

After initially pleading not guilty, the mother later admitted smothering the toddlers to death.

-With Taylor K. Vecsey