Podcast: Dan Talks with Carl Johnson, Coach of Bridgehampton Killer Bees

Bridgehampton Killer Bees basketball team coach Carl Johnson

Meet Carl Johnson

Episode 169: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Carl Johnson, the coach of Bridgehampton High School’s legendary Killer Bees basketball team, featured in the 2017 movie Killer Bees. Johnson was the first person in state history to win the Public High School Athletic Association state championship as both a player and as a coach, and he’s been inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame.

