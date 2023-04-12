Bridgehampton Coach Inducted Into NY Basketball Hall of Fame

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bridgehampton High School coach Carl Johnson has been inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame, three years after the originally planned ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson has played a role in seven of Bridgehampton High School’s nine Public High School Athletic Association’s state championships and was the first person in state history to win as both a player and a coach. He was originally inducted in 2020 but the ceremony wasn’t held until March 19, 2023.

“He is a Bridgehampton legend who has done so much for the students and community,” Principal Michael Miller said. “We are all extremely lucky to know such a great person, coach and educator.”

In his more than 25-year career as Bridgehampton’s basketball coach, Johnson has led the Killer Bees to more than 300 wins, 13 League titles and 11 Section XI championships with an overall 60% winning average.

In 1980, he was named New York State Small School Co-Player of the Year and has been named Coach of the Year numerous times at the league and sectional levels.