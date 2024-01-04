Greenport Parents Stored Fentanyl Near Food, DA Says

Fentanyl was found new food in a Greenport home with children, according to Suffolk prosecutors (Getty Images)

A Greenport couple allegedly stored fentanyl and cocaine next to food in a kitchen cupboard in the home where they live with their 2-year-old child, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

A grand jury indicted Tammy Webster, 33, and 30-year-old Victoria Webster, on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

“These two defendants were allegedly in possession of fentanyl and cocaine, which are two of the deadliest drugs poisoning our neighborhoods,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney “To make matters worse, these drugs were allegedly found near food items which could have turned deadly if those items were consumed by others, including their innocent child.”

Investigators with the East End Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on December 5 at the suspects’ home, where officers allegedly found 234 grams of fentanyl and 44 grams of cocaine inside a kitchen cabinet next to food items such as ice cream cones and brownie mix, prosecutors said. Authorities also recovered a digital scale, drug packaging materials, multiple cellphones, and more than $50,000 in cash from the home, according to investigators.

Suffolk County Judge John B. Collins ordered both defendants be held on $150,000 cash, $1.5 million bond, or $1.5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of their cases. Tammy is due back in court on January 25 and Victoria is due back January 31. Their attorneys were not immediately available.