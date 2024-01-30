Hampton Bays St. Patrick's Day Parade Taking 2024 Off

2017 Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Photo: Barbara Lassen

The Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled this year for the first time since it debuted nearly two decades ago, but organizers say they plan to return next year.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Michael Collins Division 11 of Hampton Bays, which started the annual tradition in 2006, announced the postponement, but promised next year’s parade will be “bigger and better.”

“We understand that so many people look forward to the parade and apologize to everyone in the community for this unforeseen circumstance,” the group said in a statement. “The parade committee will be actively seeking new members in the coming months with the goal of restoring the St Patrick’s Day Parade and implementing a long-term plan for continued success for generations to come.”

Several members who helped organize the event reportedly died, leaving the surviving organizers shorthanded in handling the months of parade preparations. The group, founded in 2011, was the first Ancient Order of Hibernians to form on the East End. The parade, which draws thousands of spectators to see the marching bands, floats and fire trucks, is one of the group’s main fundraising events.

The parade is scheduled to return Saturday, March 22, 2025.