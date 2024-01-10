Town Turnover: 5 New East End Town Supervisors Take Over

Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore

All five town supervisors across the Hamptons and the North Fork were sworn in to replace their incumbent predecessors upon the new year amid a rare local political sea change.

Former Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue) replaced Republican Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell, ex-Riverhead Town Councilman Timothy Hubbard took over for fellow Republican Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, ex-Republican Shelter Island Town Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams succeeded Democratic Shelter Island Town Supervisor Gerry Siller, ex-East Hampton Town Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez assumed the seat of fellow Democrat East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc, and former Westhampton Beach Village Mayor Maria Moore replaced fellow Democratic Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman.

“I’m committed to fostering an environment where collaboration and communication are at the forefront of our decision-making processes,” Moore said upon her inauguration on Jan. 4. “Let us embark on this journey with optimism, unity and determination. Southampton’s best days are ahead, and by working together we can create a future that honors our past while embracing the endless possibilities of tomorrow.”

The turnover marked the first time in decades — perhaps ever — that all five Twin Forks town supervisor races had no incumbents on ballots in the November elections. The historic change came as Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine became the first Republican to be elected to the county’s top job in 20 years and the first new county exec in 12 years after his predecessor, Democrat Steve Bellone, was term-limited.

Those changes also came as the Twin Forks got two new county lawmakers in about a decade, as Suffolk Legislator Ann Wekler (D-Southampton) replaces Bridget Fleming, and Krupski was replaced by his Republican former aide Catherine Stark, who pleaded not guilty to drugged-driving before being sworn in.

As a result, the entire East End has new town and county representation now that the new elected officials have all been sworn in.

WOMEN TAKE OVER

Before the changeover, Aguiar, Riverhead’s first Latina town supervisor, was the only woman leading a town on the East End. Now three of the five top town posts in the region are held by females.

Besides Moore, they include Brach-Williams on Shelter Island and Burke-Gonzalez in the Town of East Hampton.

“The test of any government is not how popular it is with the powerful, but how honestly and fairly it deals with those who must depend on it,” Burke-Gonzalez said upon giving her inaugural state of the town address after being sworn in on Jan. 2. “Now, because the stakes couldn’t be higher. We must work together to ensure that East Hampton Town remains a thriving year-round community.”

In her address, she laid out her vision for the town, emphasizing collaboration, appointing a new town administrator and installing a public information officer to help keep information flowing. She also aims to expand programs for children and seniors, increase affordable housing, prioritize green initiatives to mitigate climate change and upgrade the town attorney’s office.

“If we want East Hampton to remain a beautiful, healthy and extraordinary place to live, work and raise our families, then we must work together to honor and strengthen our families, our neighborhoods, our diverse cultures and customs, and our natural environment,” Burke-Gonzalez said.

Brach-Williams thanked Romaine for attending the Shelter Island swearing in ceremony on Jan. 2 — something she suggested may be a first.

“It just reinforces our relationship that we have with the county and that you had as county legislator, town clerk, even as the supervisor of the Town of Brookhaven,” she said after being sworn in. “There’s a lot here for all of us that is going to be very beneficial for the town and the county as a whole. I’m very much looking forward to working with the new town board. We have a lot of work to do.”

NORTH FORK TRANSITION

The men leading the two North Fork towns of Riverhead and Southold were sworn in last week.

During his inauguration ceremony on New Year’s Day, Tim Hubbard — a former town police detective — said “never in his wildest dreams” did he expect to ever be elected to lead the Town of Riverhead. His to-do list includes overseeing the new Riverhead Town Square, downtown revitalization, finalizing the town’s master plan, moving the justice court to the new town hall, and devising a plan for the EPCAL property. Hubbard also said he plans to meet quarterly with local civic associations, weekly with town department heads, and the town board will hold its work sessions in a more intimate setting to foster greater transparency on resolutions being drafted. He also aims for a change of tone at the sometimes tense town board meetings.

“Town board meetings will be conducted in a civil matter,” he said. “Both elected officials and the public are expected to be courteous, patient and polite. I understand things can get heated, but we can all take a breath and conduct business in an adult manner. No more circus atmosphere at town board meetings. If individuals cannot be civil, then they will not be given the floor.”

In Southold, Krupski, who had been the only farmer to serve on the county legislature — despite the fact that the legislative seal is a plow — echoed the sentiment that collaboration will carry the day in his administration.

“We’re all neighbors and this is a great community because we all act like neighbors, and we all take care of each other and watch out for each other,” he told supporters after being sworn in on Jan. 2 in Peconic, according to The Suffolk Times. “That’s really important, that we continue that and stay as a community. And whether you’ve lived here for a long time, or whether you just moved in, we all have to keep together, and we all have to join things that are part of the town.”