Things to Do in Palm Beach County This January 2024

Supercar Week is underway in Palm Beach! Courtesy Supercar Week Palm Beach

The new year has begun in South Florida! Get out and about at fun and enriching events and activities in Palm Beach County and the surrounding areas this January 2024.

PALM BEACH AREA LIVE SHOWS

Rogers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma at the Lake Worth Playhouse

Friday, January 19-Sunday, February 4

Enjoy this classic musical telling of the romantic journey of a cowboy and a feisty farm girl. Oklahoma has won two Tony Awards, Two Academy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize Special Award.

713 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach. 561-586-6410, lakeworthplayhouse.org

Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience Featuring Ensemble Mik Nawooj

Saturday, January 20, 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy excellent classical and hip-hop songs as they are performed by a lyric soprano, turf dancer, woodwinds, strings, piano and drums. A complimentary beverage is included in the ticket price.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, kravis.org

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2024 Black Tie Disco

Saturday, January 20, 7 p.m.

Enjoy an elegant evening and raise money for a good cause at The Breakers. There will be dancing, a sit-down dinner, cocktails and a silent and live auction.

1 South County Road, Palm Beach. lls.org

Beatles on the Beach Classic Rock Festival

Wednesday-Sunday, January 24–28

Don’t miss a great lineup playing all your favorite Fab 4 hits, as well as Beatle-themed bike tours, art, yoga, brunch, classic art, book signings, mini-golf and so much more in Delray Beach.

Various venues, Delray Beach. beatlesonthebeach.com

Artikal Sound System

Sunday, February 3, 5:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this energetic Delray-Beach-based reggae band playing to a hometown crowd at the Amphitheater at Old School Square. Tickets are $15.

51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach. delrayoldschoolsquare.com

FUN PALM BEACH AREA ACTIVITIES

Supercar Week

Now through January 14

Enjoy design showrooms, a waterfront show, cocktails and entertainment showcasing the most significant automobiles in the world.

Various locations. supercarweek.com

Joe Barry Memorial

Thursday, January 11–Sunday, January 28

Enjoy this world-class polo tournament taking place at the National Polo Center in Wellington and the Port Mayaca Polo Club. Entertainment and vendors are all part of the fun at match locations.

3667 120th Street, Wellington. 561-204-5687, nationalpolocenter.com

South Florida Fair

Friday, January 12–Sunday, January 28

Don’t miss live performances, rides, shopping, food and historical and educational experiences throughout the grounds. The event is suitable for the whole family, and tickets can be purchased in advance.

9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-793-0333, southfloridafair.com

Boca Strawberry Festival

Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21

Don’t miss this exciting festival, featuring strawberry-inspired foods, live music, rides, kids’ activities and a shopping village. One-day admission for adults and kiddos is $15.

590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. bocastrawberryfestival.com

Run for the Ribbons 5K/1 Mile

Sunday, February 4, 7:30 a.m.

Run or walk to support the patients at the Lynn Cancer Institute. A finisher medal will be available for all participants, and the first 750 to register will get a T-shirt.

701 NW 13th Street, Boca Raton. 561-361-1950, findarace.com/us/events/13th-annual-run-for-the-ribbons-5k-1-mile-730am

South Florida Garlic Fest

Saturday and Sunday, February 3 and 4, 10 a.m.

Enjoy live music, garlicky delights, vendors and art all weekend long at this favorite Florida festival. Tickets are available for general admission, demos, tastings and VIP experiences.

12100 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington. garlicfestfl.com

Wellington Classic Brewfest

Saturday, February 10

Enjoy an enticing variety of brews, ciders, music, beer-centered games and other entertainment at the picturesque Wellington Town Center.

12150 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington. wellingtonclassicbrewfest.com

PALM BEACH AREA KIDS EVENTS

A Princess Brunch at The Ben

Saturday, January 13, 9 a.m.

You and your little princess can enjoy a delightful brunch with royal decor, tasty treats and princess photo ops at The Ben Hotel. Feel free to dress the part!

251 North Narcissus Avenue, West Palm Beach. eventbrite.com/e/a-princess-brunch-at-the-ben-tickets-759776791837

Lighthouse Explorer’s Club

Saturday, January 13, 10 a.m.

Visit the lighthouse, enjoy family-themed activities and learn about history at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. Children who don’t meet the height requirement to climb the lighthouse can still participate in other activities.

500 Captain Armour’s Way, Jupiter. 561-747-8380, jupiterdaily.com

Creation Station

Saturday and Sunday, January 13 and 14, noon

Your little creative can visit the Boca Raton Museum of Art to make a drop-in masterpiece. The event is free with admission to the museum.

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton.561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org

Family Fun Tie Dye Sky

Sunday, January 21, 12:30 p.m.

Bring your little painter, ages 6 and up, to Painting with a Twist, where Family Day includes a canvas you can take home.

2288 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach. 561-736-5770, paintingwithatwist.com

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Friday-Sunday, February 2-4, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss this crawlin’ good time created and produced by Rockefeller Productions and performed with the help of over 75 beautiful puppets. Tickets begin at $39.

201 West Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-203-3742, thestudioatmiznerpark.com

PALM BEACH AREA ART EXHIBITIONS

Artists in Motion: Impressionist and Modern Masterpieces from the Pearlman Collection

On view through February 18

Don’t miss 40 paintings, sculptures and works on paper exploring the lives of celebrated late 19th and early 20th-century European artists collected by Henry Pearlman. A digital publication that highlights themes like travel, migration and creativity will accompany the exhibition.

1450 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

35th Annual Downtown Delray Beach Festival of the Arts

Saturday and Sunday, January 13 and 14, 10 a.m.

Get out and about for this juried art festival featuring glass, photography, painting, mixed media, fiber, jewelry and more from hundreds of artists exhibiting and selling their work. Admission is free.

104 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. 561-746-6615, artfestival.com/festivals/downtown-delray-beach-festival-arts

37th Annual Boca Raton Museum Art Festival

Saturday and Sunday, February 3 and 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Enjoy the works of over 170 artists from around the country, as well as live artist demonstrations, a hospitality zone and live music. The event is free and open to the public.

590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. bocamuseum.org