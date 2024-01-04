Arts & Culture

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League's 52nd Annual Christmas Ball

By Staff
1 minute 01/04/2024

Pauline Pitt, Jerry SeayCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Joanie Van der Grift, Nellie BenoitCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Lesly Smith, Philip Tilearcio, Dani MooreCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Charles Schmidt, Virginia BurkeCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Lynne Wheat, Thomas PeterffyCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Sam and Vicky HuntCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

James Berwind, Kevin ClarkCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Emiliea Pfeifler, Sue BerryCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Michele and Howard KesslerCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Ann and Charles JohnsonCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Michael and Julie ConnorsCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Pepe and Emilia FanjulCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Elizabeth Meigher, Callie HoltCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted its 52nd Annual Christmas Ball at the Sailfish Club in Palm Beach. This elegant holiday affair supported the mission of saving the lives of homeless, neglected, and injured dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. Pauline Pitt, a devoted Peggy Adams supporter and board member, once again served as Chairwoman.

This charming evening filled with holiday lights, garlands, festive Christmas trees, and decorations, began with adorable, adoptable pets greeting guests with tails a-wagging as they arrived.

This is always an event favorite! It brings awareness of the importance of adopting and Peggy Adams is proud to say they have found homes for over 5,000 animals in 2023!

Christmas Carolers singing holiday classics welcomed nearly 300 guests who enjoyed cocktails, dinner, and live entertainment. This year’s event was record-breaking, raising over two million dollars to support the life-saving mission, programs, and services at Peggy Adams.

