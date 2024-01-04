Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League's 52nd Annual Christmas Ball
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted its 52nd Annual Christmas Ball at the Sailfish Club in Palm Beach. This elegant holiday affair supported the mission of saving the lives of homeless, neglected, and injured dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. Pauline Pitt, a devoted Peggy Adams supporter and board member, once again served as Chairwoman.
This charming evening filled with holiday lights, garlands, festive Christmas trees, and decorations, began with adorable, adoptable pets greeting guests with tails a-wagging as they arrived.
This is always an event favorite! It brings awareness of the importance of adopting and Peggy Adams is proud to say they have found homes for over 5,000 animals in 2023!
Christmas Carolers singing holiday classics welcomed nearly 300 guests who enjoyed cocktails, dinner, and live entertainment. This year’s event was record-breaking, raising over two million dollars to support the life-saving mission, programs, and services at Peggy Adams.