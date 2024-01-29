Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with April Gornik, East End Artist & Community Leader

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 170: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with April Gornik, famous East End artist and community leader. A North Haven resident, Gornik earned Guild Hall’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 and the Neuberger Museum’s Annual Honoree title in 2004, and in 2021 she and husband Eric Fischl cofounded The Church arts center in Sag Harbor.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

