Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Author Susan Isaacs

Author Susan Isaacs

Meet Author Susan Isaacs

Episode 166: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Susan Isaacs, a well-known novelist, essayist and screenwriter. She famously adapted her debut novel, the 1978 New York Times bestseller Compromising Positions, into the 1985 film of the same name, which was directed by Frank Perry and starred Susan Sarandon and Joe Mantegna.

Isaacs’ latest book is Bad, Bad Seymour Brown, which brings back two of her readers’ favorite characters, former FBI agent Corie Geller and her retired cop dad, who must solve one of the NYPD’s coldest homicide cases before the crime’s sole survivor is killed.

