Riverhead Man Accused of Animal Abuse & Running Backyard Slaughterhouse

Carlos Lauro (SC Sheriff’s Office)

A Riverhead man was arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs to death and authorities are investigating whether he may have killed other animals found dead on his property, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Carlos Lauro was charged with a felony count of cruelty to animals and three misdemeanor counts of neglect of an impounded animal. He pleaded not guilty at Riverhead Town Justice Court, where Judge Sean Walter ordered the 76-year-old suspect to be held without bail.

“This is a particularly horrific example of cruelty,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “While we unfortunately could not rescue all of the animal victims that our investigators found on this defendant’s property, we will seek justice for them.”

Prosecutors said the investigation began January 10 when 1-year-old German Shepard named “Blitzkrieg” was taken to the VCA Westbury Veterinarian Hospital in Westbury and found to be paralyzed from a gunshot wound to the head.

Riverhead Town Police detectives and the district attorney’s Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team (BEAST) unit responded to the suspect’s Sound Avenue property, where investigators alleged that the dog had been laying in a pen next to a dead goat, Lauro had allegedly shot and killed another dog — a 6-month-old German Shepard puppy named “Cranky” — and authorities found other farm animals, including a baby goat and pig, dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

Eight dogs, goats, pigs, cows and chickens found alive on the property were allegedly neglected, living in deplorable conditions without access to clean food and water, authorities added. The Humane Long Island and the Fund for Animal Cruelty Treatment of Suffolk (FACTS) have been assisting with the care for the surviving animals.

Riverhead Town Attorney Erik C. Howard said that Lauro is facing multiple town code violations for alleged legal animal sales, attempts to operate an illegal slaughterhouse, dilapidated and illegal structures, loose farm animals and general property maintenance.

“Animals, whether dogs or goats, sheep or chickens experience terror and fight for their lives just as we would when faced with the prospect of slaughter, yet for the animals at this illegal backyard slaughter operation, the experience was made even more horrific, with sick and injured animals living among the corpses of their friends,” said anthrozoologist and Humane Long Island Executive Director John Di Leonardo.

The investigation is continuing. Lauro is due back in court January 17. His attorney could not immediately be reached.

If you suspect or witness animal abuse, contact Suffolk SPCA at suffolkspca.org or call your local police.