Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, January 5-11, 2024

RGNY CEO Maria Rivero González at RGNY. (Credit: Estefany Molina)

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, an art exhibition, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, January 5–11, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Friday Night Flights: The Como Brothers and Main Road Biscuit Co.

Friday, January 5, 4-8 p.m.

Enjoy live music from the dream-weaving Como brothers, eats from the Main Road Biscuit Co. and drink specials at the Corey Creek Tap Room.

45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-4168, coreycreektaproom.com

Live Music with Denise Kean

Sunday, January 7, noon-5 p.m.

Head to Twin Forks Brewery in Riverhead for a live set with acoustic master Denise Kean. While you’re there, sample local lagers, ales and IPAs.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

The Everly Set: A Celebration of the Early Everly Brothers

Sunday, January 7, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss this live performance at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library featuring the music of the Everly Brothers. A reception will follow in the gallery and registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Free Fallin’

Thursday, January 11, 7 p.m.

Join The Suffolk for an evening of Tom Petty hits from one of the finest cover bands in the country, complete with sets and costumes. Tickets begin at $59.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Winter Ride Through the Vines at RGNY Wines

Saturday, January 6

Reserve your spot ahead of time for this winter experience featuring a horse-drawn carriage ride around the vines. Also included are Mexican hot chocolate, a flight of your choice in the tasting room, a cheeseboard and photo opportunities.

6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

Saturday Night at Custer Observatory

Saturday, January 6, 7 p.m.-Midnight

Explore the night sky through telescopes with help from the knowledgeable staff at Custer Observatory every Saturday night. The premises also includes a library, exhibit room and gift shop.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Cheese Fondue with the Village Cheese Shop

Friday, January 5, 6 p.m.

Enjoy cheese fondue with all the fixings and a glass of wine at Sannino Vineyard. Tickets are $40 per person.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Good Vibrations: Sound Journey With Music Therapist Kathy Pasca

Tuesday, January 9, 5:30 p.m.

Bring your yoga mat or blanket to the Mattituck-Laurel Library, where you’ll immerse yourself in the sounds of singing bowls, ocean drums, Native American flutes and tuning forks. Advanced registration is recommended.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Long Island’s White Shark Research

Wednesday, January 10, 7 p.m.

Join the Southold Library for this virtual event about the myriad sharks living off Long Island’s coast. Register in advance for Zoom info.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

North Fork Art Collective

Saturday and Sunday, January 6 and 7

Enjoy work from over 30 East End artists at this Greenport gallery open on the weekends.

207 Main Street, Greenport. northforkartcollective.com

Breathe Exhibition

Through January 15, 2024

Don’t miss one of the last weekends to check out photo-based art featuring paintings, mixed media and sculptural works at the Alex Ferrone Gallery.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com