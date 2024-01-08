Wölffer Wine Stand's Winter Wonderland Returns

Annie, Rose, Elizabeth and Isaac Salas Robert Rosenbaum Connor, Kelly, Mike and Chris Kunniffe Robert Rosenbaum Ginny Mavroleon, Josh Strom Robert Rosenbaum Lois Bender Robert Rosenbaum Santiago Salazar Robert Rosenbaum The Abad Family, the Simonetti Family with cousins and friends Robert Rosenbaum The Ciabatti and Shave Families Robert Rosenbaum The Hollers Family with Will Gold and Sarah Keogh Robert Rosenbaum Wendy Baner Robert Rosenbaum

Wölffer Estate welcomed families to join them for a day of holiday merriment at their Winter Wonderland Experience at the Wölffer Wine Stand.

Attendees reveled in ice skating, a grand holiday display, face painting, letters to Santa, a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, live music and photos with Santa himself.