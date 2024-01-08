Party Photos

Wölffer Wine Stand's Winter Wonderland Returns

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/08/2024

Annie, Rose, Elizabeth and Isaac SalasRobert Rosenbaum

Connor, Kelly, Mike and Chris KunniffeRobert Rosenbaum

Ginny Mavroleon, Josh StromRobert Rosenbaum

Lois BenderRobert Rosenbaum

Santiago SalazarRobert Rosenbaum

The Abad Family, the Simonetti Family with cousins and friendsRobert Rosenbaum

The Ciabatti and Shave FamiliesRobert Rosenbaum

The Hollers Family with Will Gold and Sarah KeoghRobert Rosenbaum

Wendy BanerRobert Rosenbaum

Wölffer Estate welcomed families to join them for a day of holiday merriment at their Winter Wonderland Experience at the Wölffer Wine Stand.

Attendees reveled in ice skating, a grand holiday display, face painting, letters to Santa, a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, live music and photos with Santa himself.

