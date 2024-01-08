Wölffer Wine Stand's Winter Wonderland Returns
By Jacqueline Moore
01/08/2024
Annie, Rose, Elizabeth and Isaac SalasRobert Rosenbaum
Connor, Kelly, Mike and Chris KunniffeRobert Rosenbaum
Ginny Mavroleon, Josh StromRobert Rosenbaum
Lois BenderRobert Rosenbaum
Santiago SalazarRobert Rosenbaum
The Abad Family, the Simonetti Family with cousins and friendsRobert Rosenbaum
The Ciabatti and Shave FamiliesRobert Rosenbaum
The Hollers Family with Will Gold and Sarah KeoghRobert Rosenbaum
Wendy BanerRobert Rosenbaum
Wölffer Estate welcomed families to join them for a day of holiday merriment at their Winter Wonderland Experience at the Wölffer Wine Stand.
Attendees reveled in ice skating, a grand holiday display, face painting, letters to Santa, a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, live music and photos with Santa himself.