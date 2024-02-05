Anker Challenges Palumbo for East End NY Senate Seat

Anthony Palumbo and Sarah Anker

The field of candidates running for elected office on the East End this fall is starting to take shape.

Former Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai), who was term-limited from seeking re-election in the fall, is challenging two-term New York State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk), who represents the Hamptons and the North Fork in Albany.

“The reality is, the State Senate has a 42-21 Democratic supermajority, and the only way Suffolk County can get its fair share, is to have strong voices in the majority who will fight for our Long Island values,” Anker said. “As a Democrat who has represented a Republican district, I will continue to find common ground for the common good by bringing people together and setting politics aside.”

The mother of three and community leader was re-elected six times by narrow margins in her district since taking office in 2011. During her time in the Suffolk County Legislature, she chaired the Suffolk County Addiction Prevention and Support Advisory, pushed for creation of the North Shore Rail Trail and supported the SAVE Hotline that established a direct link between schools and police to expedite emergency response.

Besides the opioid epidemic, environmental issues and improving public safety, Anker said her priorities include cutting taxes, expanding housing and advocating for seniors, veterans and children.

Also on ballots this Election Day will be races for state Assembly, Congress and, driving increased turnout, the presidential election at the top of the ticket.

Palumbo, who serves as the deputy Republican floor leader and is the ranking member on the Senate codes and judiciary committees, is a former prosecutor who previously served in the state Assembly. Representatives for his campaign declined to comment, but noted that he announced his candidacy for re-election on January 31 in which he also touted efforts to improve the environment, public safety and education as well as lower taxes.

“A strong opposition is needed to counter one-party rule in New York State, especially regarding Albany’s pro-crime and economic policies that have made the state and Long Island less safe and less affordable,” he said. “As your senator, I will continue fighting for Suffolk County’s fair share of state education aid and transportation funding to make certain that Long Island’s growing needs are met and that homeowners are not faced with astronomical hikes to already excessive property taxes.”