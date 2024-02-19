Beyonce Announces Country Album, Drops Two New Singles

From Las Vegas to New York, East Hampton resident Beyonce Knowles Carter earned her moniker of “Queen Bey” the week of February 11.

The Carter family takeover began prior to Super Bowl LVIII when Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports threw a pre-game party in the Poodle Room of the brand new Fountainbleau Hotel in Las Vegas.

Jay’s guests included Queen Latifah, Fat Joe and former NFL player Dez Bryant. On Feb. 11, Beyonce’ broke the internet with her new Verizon Super Bowl commercial that subtly announced her Renaissance: Act II album, which is country western.

In the middle of the night, the songstress dropped two singles from the album, “Texas Hold’ Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Although there are rumors that some radio stations didn’t want to play the new songs, nothing can stop the Beyhive, and now Beyonce’ is the first Black woman to reach the top of the Apple Music Country chart.

On Feb, 13, the most Grammys award winner jetted to the Big Apple, where dressed in full cowgirl attire, she made a surprise appearance at the Luar fashion show, to watch her nephew Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr, who is her sister Solange’s son, walk the runway.

Solange, Beyonce and their mom, Tina Knowles, sat in the front row to show their support. Jay-Z and Beyonce continued their fabulosity on Feb. 15, where they were joined by Mariah Carey, Ms. Tina and Michelle Williams at Kelly Rowland‘s New York City premiere of Tyler Perry‘s new thriller Mea Culpa at the Paris Theater.