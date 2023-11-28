Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Film Hits Theaters Friday - Check Out the Trailer

East Hampton superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter made a surprise appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade via video message to debut the trailer for her upcoming tour movie Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, hitting theaters this Friday, December 1.

The most-Grammy-winning songstress told fans watching the parade on television, “Wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I’m so honored to share with you the first look at the new Renaissance film trailer.”

And what a trailer it is.

According to the trailer’s description of the movie, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

The trailer includes high-production footage of Beyoncé’s performances along with more hand-held camerawork and jaw-dropping shots of massive crowds being taken by her presence and her music. In it, she explains her struggles and triumphs, stating, “In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough to balance motherhood and being on the stage. It just reminds me of who I really am.”

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which premiered before a star-studded audience in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 25, is expected to perform powerfully at the box office. It will also offer a direct comparison with Taylor Swift who has often been pitted against Beyoncé as a rival pop superstar.

Swift’s Eras concert film grossed a record-breaking $200 million worldwide, including a $92.8 million opening weekend, making it the highest grossing concert film of all time. But don’t count Queen Bey out just yet — Swift only has a measly 12 Grammy Awards, compared to Beyoncé’s 32!

If you want to add to Beyoncé’s numbers, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be playing at the Regal UA Hampton Bays cinema (119 West Montauk Highway) starting this Thursday, November 30.

Find other theaters and more info at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé website, beyoncefilm.com.