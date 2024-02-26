Canoe Place Hosts Oscars Viewing Party in Hampton Bays

(L to R), Neil Rosen, Newsday guest Rafer Guzman, Lisa Rosman, Bill McCuddy

The Oscars just got three more hosts. Canoe Place is throwing an Academy Awards Viewing Party in the elegant grand ballroom Sunday, March 10 beginning with cocktails and going until the last envelope is opened.

Film critic and frequent Dan’s Papers contributor Bill McCuddy (PBS, NPR) will be joined by Neil Rosen (PBS, Today show, SiriusX) and Lisa Rosman (PBS, The Ruby Report) to provide show banter, handicap picks and give away movie themed prizes throughout the night.

“We’re used to disagreeing, as our show demonstrates,” McCuddy says, cracking, “It’s tough because I’m usually right and they’re wrong.”

“This is always an enjoyable night for the three of us and everyone who’s there will get a chance to fill out their own ballot,” Rosen adds. “I don’t care if they beat me, but I hope they beat McCuddy.”

Special Zoom interviews pre-taped before Oscar night may include several of the nominated actors.

“I’m calling in a lot of chits,” McCuddy admits. “If it’s just the catering guy from Maestro you’ll know where I stand in the show business pecking order.”

The trio cohost a monthly PBS/AllArts film review show Talking Pictures with Neil Rosen. It’s seen locally on channel 144. McCuddy is an Oscar veteran, having reported live from the Red Carpet for 12 years.

The Canoe Place kitchen will offer a special prixe-fixe menu and the bar will be pouring Oscar themed drinks. “I’m sure the ‘Oppenheimer’ will be very strong,” advises McCuddy with a laugh.

A special roped-off red carpet will provide photo opportunities and the giant big screen will broadcast the telecast live. During commercial breaks, the hosting trio will test movie fans knowledge with trivia questions and give away books, T-shirts and other Oscar related swag.

“It’s going to be a great year,” says Rosman. “Strong women got a big shout out from Barbie and Poor Things. And more people watch when popular movies snag nominations,” she adds.

The main ballroom will be set up for dining and cocktails with a special bar open all evening long. The dining package option includes raffle tickets for prizes and the ballot with a grand prize for the person with the most correct Oscar winners.

“There is so much history here when it comes to actors, directors and screenwriters” says Canoe Place General Manager Matthew Kristan. “We think our Inn is an ideal place to throw the ultimate Oscar party.”

Tickets and more information are available at canoeplace.com, or purchased directly here.