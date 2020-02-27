Neil Rosen and Bill McCuddy Earn Emmy Nod for ‘Talking Pictures’

East Hampton homeowner and film critic Neil Rosen and Bridgehampton funnyman and film critic Bill McCuddy finally got their due this week in the form of an Emmy nomination. After a 20-year run on NY1 and three years on the PBS All Arts channel (Cablevision’s channel 144 in the Hamptons), their nationally broadcasted monthly series, Talking Pictures with Neil Rosen, also featuring critic and Signs and Sirens blogger Lisa Rosman, earned a nod in this year’s Interview/Discussion Show category of the New York Emmys.

“Make room for more awards. This nutty @cunytv show just snuck into the @TheEmmys NYC nominations this year. We are as stunned as you are,” McCuddy tweeted Wednesday in his usual self-deprecating style.

Rosen also shared the exciting news on Twitter, noting he is “happy and proud.”

CUNY TV’s Talking Pictures with Neil Rosen is a half-hour movie discussion program. Rosen and his panel of critics, including McCuddy and Rosman, talk about movies, from new releases to forgotten classics, and regularly bicker, argue and laugh, especially when it comes time for awards season. The gang make their picks for the big winners and clash good-naturedly, mostly, over each other’s choices.

“It’s The McLaughlin Group meets Siskel & Ebert so there’s fighting but only egos get hurt,” McCuddy says. “It’s tough because I’m always right and they’re always wrong,” he jokes of his onscreen compadres.

McCuddy, Rosen and CBS News Radio’s Bill Bregoli also host a weekly podcast together, Sitting Around Talking Movies, which comes to the Hamptons Film Festival every year. “We love the Hamptons Film Festival because it’s like a cheat sheet for the Oscars,” McCuddy adds. “So many of the competing films end up in the Academy Awards.”

The 63rd Annual NY Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, February 25.Talking Pictures with Neil Rosen episode “School Ties, Samuel L. Jackson,” also featuring Entertainment Weekly editor Justine Browning—embedded below—is up against Profile By BuzzFeed News “Why Shoshannah Stern Is Breaking Ground As TV’s First Deaf Showrunner” (BuzzFeed News); Speakeasy “Sting & Shaggy” (LCM247); Black America “Soul Food And More with Carla Hall” (CUNY-TV); One-on-One With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Spectrum News NY1); and CenterStage (YES Network).

The winners will be announced at the 2020 New York Emmy Awards Gala on Saturday, April 18 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square (1535 Broadway). Learn more at nyemmys.org.

You can also find Talking Pictures with Neil Rosen and watch episodes at tv.cuny.edu/show/talkingpictures.

Listen to Rosen and McCuddy’s Sitting Around Talking Movies podcast at blogtalkradio.com/neilrosen.