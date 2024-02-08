Dan's Welcomes Cover 'Heartist' Jennifer Jo Contini for Valentine's Day

The February 9, 2024 cover of Dan’s Papers celebrates Valentine’s Day with one of Southampton artist Jennifer Jo Contini’s signature Pop Hearts. Here, she discusses the creation of her “Fidelity 2024” cover art, her exciting opportunity to collaborate with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and big plans for 2024.

What inspired you to create your floral “Fidelity 2024” Pop Heart, and what did the creation process entail?

“Fidelity 2024” was created in my studio on the Shinnecock Bay. I’m a hopeless romantic — I was looking out my window watching two swans swimming 100 feet from my “Lobster Love Shack” aka art studio, and I found my inspiration in the early morning. I’ve been concentrating on the word “fidelity” a lot lately and what it really means: loyalty, devotion, obedience, faithfulness, constancy and allegiance.

Since we last chatted to discuss your Dan’s cover art debut in April 2023, you were commissioned to create 13 Pop Hearts to be gifted to each of the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. How did that incredible opportunity come about, and what was the most memorable moment of the experience?

I created and gifted each Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee one of my original “Platinum Love” Pop Hearts. I also painted a 36-by-36-inch Pop Heart that was displayed backstage at the Barclays Center in the GBK Brand Bar gift suite, where I had the honor to meet the most influential artists in the music industry.

It was a whirlwind and magical evening, but something I had envisioned for years. I donated the painting signed by 30-plus legendary musicians to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, where it was auctioned off online through Charitybuzz.

My most memorable moment was meeting Willie Nelson — and also giving Dave Matthews a big smooch on the cheek! Actually, all of it was magnificent, as music inspires my art and soul.

After completing the Pro Football Hall of Fame and being invited backstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, my collectors started calling me the “Hall of Fame Artist.” It was just all serendipitous — like all the work that I’ve been doing for all these years coming together full circle.

In 2024, what is it about the heart symbol that continues to inspire you creatively?

My Pop Heart symbolizes the center of emotion for all causes. I aspire to be the biggest philanthropist in the world through charity through my art. “If I’m not giving, I’m not living” is my motto.

What is one goal that you’re working toward in 2024?

My goal this year is to paint over 2,500 Pop Hearts.

Care to share any closing thoughts or info about upcoming exhibitions/projects?

I’m excited to announce that I’m now being represented by Art Studio Hamptons Gallery in Westhampton Beach. I’m unveiling my latest mixed-media heart surrounded by shells.

And I also will be exhibiting solo at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2024 in Booth 206.

To see more of Jennifer Jo Contini’s work, visit jennifercontini.com. For updates, follow her on Instagram @pop_heartist_.