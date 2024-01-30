Dessert in a Bottle: A Wine Treat for Your Sweetheart This Valentine’s Day

Pellegrini Vineyards wine

Like anything else in life, there’s a time and a place for everything. With wine, there are occasions for a spirited red, a tangy white, an airy rosé. There are also those moments well-suited for something sweeter. With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, you may want to celebrate your amour with a decadent dessert wine.

Although globally there are many types of dessert wines, you’ll find just a few select styles here on the North Fork, including ice wine, port and late-harvest varieties. Let’s face it — it’s not easy being sweet. Production is a rather arduous process and not for the faint of heart. Depending on the type of wine being made, grape cultivation, fortification and fermentation can all be a challenge.

For those not accustomed to nectarous wines, it would be beneficial to become acquainted. As far as character, dessert wines tend to have a thicker consistency than their drier counterparts. They also tend to have a higher alcohol content (ports up to 20%). Because of the quantity of grapes required, as well as the complexity of their rendering, they usually call for a heftier price tag as well.

Dessert wines are intended to be “slow sippers,” enjoyed as an afternoon treat, after-dinner confection or nightcap. But don’t let their sweet nature fool you — they are vibrant, palatable and worthy. There’s a lot to be loved.

Before you embark on your dessert wine journey, there’s something to keep in mind. If you’re a conventional wine drinker, you’ve got to manage your expectations. Think of it this way: If you’re anticipating a mouthful of cheesecake and instead bite into a wedge of gorgonzola, there will be an instance of taste bud trauma. Both delicious, just not aligned with your assumptions.

Dessert wines are in a class all their own and should be appreciated for their uniqueness and splendor. Here are some select dessert wines found across our North Fork wine country for you to try for yourself.

SOME NOTABLE PORTS

Port wines are made by infusing a grape spirit, usually brandy, to a wine base. Blueberry Port is the brainchild of Duck Walk Vineyards, an ingenious blend of wild blueberries and brandy. According to winemaker Erik Bilka, their Blueberry Port is “rich and robust with a strong-mouth feel.” If you have the opportunity, try drizzling on vanilla ice cream or angel cake. Divine.

Aside from their small tribe of late-harvest whites, Pugliese Vineyards makes both a red and white port. The star in this show is their Raffaelo White Port, which they deem their “Long Island Discovery,” created from a meld of moscato and niagara. Lighter in essence than a red port, the Raffaelo is a crisp and refreshing aperitif.

Housed in a slim, sexy bottle, Borghese Vineyard’s alluring 2015 Afterglow is a fortified wine. This port-style dessert wine is crafted from Cabernet Franc. “It warms you from the inside out and truly pairs well with all desserts,” says Borghese winemaker Allissa Goodale. “At our last three wine-pairing dinners, chefs paired it with a pear crostata and whipped creme fraiche (Ali Katz Kitchen), chocolate dome (Southold Social) and pumpkin cream pie (Larry Mondello).”

LAST, BUT NOT LEAST

Late-harvest wines are just what the name suggests — wines created with grapes left clinging to the vines after harvest, picked after their peak ripeness, allowing for elevated sugar content. They are harmonious, fruit-forward wines with a robust flavor profile.

Lenz Winery makes a Late Harvest Chardonnay that has “sweet aromas of honeysuckle and baked apples.” Deemed a full-bodied dessert wine, this golden elixir may be just what you need to lift the gray veil of winter. Tasting notes suggest a cheese plate accompaniment.

The Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc by Paumanok — winner of the 2019 Governor’s Cup — has palpable traces of citrus, pineapple and mango. From the winemaker: “This wine is rich and sweet, and has ample acidity to balance the sugar, resulting in a sensational, full-bodied, dessert wine with a long finish.”

Considered a stellar year in terms of weather, 2014 marks Raphael’s Late Harvest Riesling. With a score of 93 from Wine Spectator, this estate gem is considered bright and balanced, fruity with hints of dates. General Manager Joseph Vergari says, “This wine just gets better and better.”

AN ICY GRAND FINALE

Ice-style wines are hard to come by on the East End. If you head to Pellegrini you’ll be able to sample their Vintner’s Pride Finale spawned by mastermind Zander Hargrave. “The Finale is an ice wine produced by taking ripe Gewurztraminer and Sauvignon Blanc grapes and freezing them,” Hargrave explains. “We then press the frozen grapes as they defrost, yielding highly concentrated, sweet juice which is then fermented carefully.”

Tasting notes: “The resulting ‘nectar’ is an aromatic wine with notes of citrus, apricot and honeysuckle.”

So while love is in the air, now’s your chance to indulge in some sweetness. It could open your palate to an enchanting sipping experience — and a new form of grape gratitude.