Parades Return to the East End for St. Patrick’s Day 2024

The Southold Fire Department in the 2022 Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade

St. Patrick’s Day parades are back for 2024 and will be filling the streets of the East End with Irish revelry throughout the month of March to ensure everyone gets the chance to don their best green outfits and celebrate.

Unfortunately, the annual Hampton Bays parade will not be held this year, but don’t be discouraged. The Hamptons and North Fork have many more opportunities to live it up this St. Paddy’s day!

HAMPTONS ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADES

Five pipe bands, seven fire departments, five ambulance units, two high school bands and dozens of floats, classic cars and marching units are expected to participate in the 55th annual Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 9 at noon. The grand marshal will be former Westhampton Beach teacher and athletic director Patty Ziparo-Dalton, who has served her community for almost 40 years. This year’s parade theme is “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” because it was a successful and simple mediation technique that Ziparo-Dalton utilized in her classroom. Weather permitting, there will be approximately 80 to 100 parade entries and about 5,000 to 10,000 people in attendance. Taking part in the parade is free, and once all applications have been received, an email will be sent with day-of-parade details. Parade starts at Westhampton Beach Middle School on Mill Road. Call 631-560-6392 or visit whbstpats.com for more info.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Moriches welcomes the community to cheer on this year’s floats, Irish princess and Grand Marshal George Keller, a dedicated community member who will lead the 21st annual Center Moriches St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. A dinner honoring Keller will be held Friday, March 8, which includes a buffet, an open bar, Irish step dancers and music by Chain Reaction Band. Tickets are $75 per person. Parade marches down Main Street in Center Moriches. Call 631-874-3849 or visit moricheschamber.org for info.

The Am O’Gansett Parade — billed as the “world’s shortest parade” — returns on Saturday, March 23 at noon. The Amagansett Chamber of Commerce asks that any locals who wish to join the shenanigans email [email protected]. Parade marches down Main Street in Amagansett. Call 516-456-4016 or visit amagansettchamber.org for additional info.

The 62nd annual Montauk Friends of Erin St. Paddy’s Day Parade, one of the largest in New York, is back on Sunday, March 24 at noon. The Montauk Friends of Erin organization, whose main goal is to support the St. Patrick’s Day parade and to administer scholarships to local students, have chosen Steve “Puck” Dolan, who recently retired as The Montauket’s chief bartender, to be this year’s grand marshal. It is estimated that 40,000 spectators have attended this event, which was established as a way to bring some light to Montauk’s long winter months and provide visitors with an unforgettable experience. Parade starts on Edgemere Road in Montauk. Call 631-668-1578 or visit montaukfriendsoferin.org for more info.

NORTH FORK ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADES

The North Fork Chamber’s 18th annual Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade showcases a strong sense of community with local fire departments, pipe bands, Irish dancers, civic and business organizations and even classic car drivers participating on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. Paul Drum, a 39-year-old Greenport resident living with Down Syndrome, will be this year’s grand marshal. Drum, who works at his family’s popular restaurant, Hendrick’s, represents his own nonprofit, and has earned honorary titles like Southold Police Chief for the Day, is a pillar in the community. Parade marches along Main Road between Cox Lane and Cases Lane in Cutchogue. For more information, call 631-765-3161 or visit northforkchamber.org.

Finally, the third annual Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade is working to keep the Irish American tradition strong on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. The grand marshals for the East End Emerald Society’s parade will be Leanne and Linda Simonsen, the wife and mother of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen, who was killed in the line of duty in February of 2019. Parade marches along Route 25 (Washington Avenue to Manor Lane) in Jamesport. Call 516-732-3672 or visit eastendemeraldsociety.org for more information.