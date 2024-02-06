International Flamenco Dance Quartet Coming Hampton Bays Valentine's Weekend

“Most dads play ball with their sons, mine put a guitar in my hands,” admits Pedro Cortes. “In my house there was Flamenco 24/7,” he adds.

The largely Spanish-inspired rat-a-rat dancing is coming to Hampton Bays for one night only appropriately over the Valentine’s Day weekend. The romantic dance itself has many ‘fathers.’ Cortes says it’s the “intertwining of the Spanish Gypsies, Sephardic Jews, and Muslim cultures in the south of Spain,” adding, “The audience will experience how Flamenco dance and guitar come together to transport them to my country.”

That transformation will happen at Canoe Place Inn and Cottages. It’s the first time this Flamenco troupe who have traveled the world and played the New York Grand Opera will be on Long Island. It’s just another day for Cortes.

“For me, Flamenco is not a job, it’s a way of life,” he says. He’s toured since the age of 17 and brings his quartet to Canoe Place Saturday, February 17 at 8 p.m.

Cortes’ rapid-fire guitar playing will provide the tempos for the renowned dancer La Conja. She is also backed by Ali Bello on violin and Cristobal Cintron on guitar and vocals.

“The female dancer takes a position of power because she controls the singer and guitarist,” Cortes explains. “Traditionally in Gypsy culture, at home, power was only in the kitchen,” he continues but adds quickly, “I said, ‘traditionally’ because that does not apply to today’s society.”

Cortes has worked with the Cohn Brothers and supplied the music for the HBO children’s show Happily Ever After: Fairly Tales For Every Child. And while the Valentine’s weekend is geared towards couples, families and children enjoy the pace and exhilaration of Flamenco, Cortes says. Flamenco “allows the inner soul to come out,” he adds.

Make reservations at canoeplace.com.