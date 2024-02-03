Valentine's Plans, Chinese New Year & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Sag Harbor’s Sen Restaurant

FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD

Happy February, or what we like to call, “the month of love.” Whether you’re spending this upcoming Valentine’s Day with a loved one, family, friends or yourself, they all share one common thread: indulgence in food. Here’s the latest on Valentine’s Day events and other Long Island happenings.

Don’t know where to go to celebrate Valentine’s Day? We’ve got you covered. Starting off with Calissa, which will be offering seasonal additions to their classic menu, available in the dining room through the weekend on a limited basis. There will be an optional Champagne flight available for purchase at $35 per person, along with a romantic chocolate and champagne experience in the Calissa Chalet. Choose between two packages, with one being a glass of Greek bubbles and chocolate covered strawberries for $25 per person or a glass of Champagne and chocolate fondue for $35 per person.

Nick & Toni’s will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special three-course prix-fixe menu for $125 per person. Nosh on Nick & Toni’s popular favorites and receive a complimentary glass of Crémant De Loire Clos Briderie Pureté de Silex Brut Rosé.

Mirabelle Restaurant at the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook is serving a three-course prix-fixe menu for $85 per person.

Page at 63 Main is featuring a Valentine’s Day special menu, and Suhru Wines is hosting a Valentine’s Day Chocolate Fondue and Wine pairing event on February 9 starting at 6 p.m.

Finally, on Saturday, February 10, from 7–9:30 p.m., Pindar Vineyards is having a Valentine’s Day Date Night where guests can dance to music by Erin Chase, share a bottle of Dr. Dan’s Extra Dry Champagne, receive two hand-painted champagne glasses and heavenly chocolate-dipped strawberries for two.

CAN’T-MISS CHILI

The annual North Fork Chili Cook-Off is here! This upcoming Sunday, February 4, several of your favorite North Fork eateries as well as local First Responders will be participating for top honors for best chili.

Taking place at Greenport Harbor Brewery from noon to 4 p.m., some of this year’s participating restaurants include Little Creek Oysters, Port Waterfront Bar & Grill, Green Hill Kitchen, Alpina, Lucharitos, Little Fish and more. On top of the chili, Greenport Harbor Brewery will be releasing a Hot Sauce IPA and a full lineup of Greenport Harbor beers and local wines. For just $25 per ticket, you will be able to sample and enjoy all the chili you could ask for.

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/4aRTHHu.

DINNER OF THE DRAGON

Sen’s Chef’s Dinners are back and better than ever! These special themed dinners are intended to provide guests with an explorative experience on various food products and educate the various ways to enjoy specific types of food. The event gives chefs the opportunity to express and manifest their creativity in their cooking.

Along with that, chefs will share their inspiration and what drives them to create their unique dishes. The next dinner is taking place this February 8 to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the dragon.

Seating is limited, so make sure to reserve your spot ASAP!

DID YOU KNOW?

Daily Specials galore! TownLine BBQ features specials that change daily. To see the latest, be sure to check their social media, as they always post the specials on their story.

Also be on the lookout for Golden Pear’s daily specials, which are updated on their website at the beginning of every day!

BITS AND BITES

Make your last minute reservations! There are only two days left of Winter Long Island Restaurant Week. Don’t miss this chance to eat at some of your favorite restaurants at a deliciously fabulous price point.

Bedell Cellars has Acoustic Sundays with live music every Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Introducing Raclette Nights at Rosie’s in Amagansett every Thursday!

The Clubhouse Hamptons has Thank You Thursdays, with a wide variety of offerings. They offer Happy Hour drinks all night, bingo from 5:30 to 7 p.m., food specials, $5 tacos and margaritas, half-price gaming and a bowling promotion where each lane is only $20 per hour.

Cowfish has Wine Down Wednesdays, where you can enjoy 50% off one bottle of wine with the purchase of two entrées.

FOOD QUOTE

“You can tell a lot about a fellow’s character by his way of eating jellybeans.” -Ronald Reagan