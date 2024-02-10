Valentine's Dates, Local Bites & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Dine out for Valentine’s Day!

The day of love is upon us. On Valentine’s Day — a holiday consisting of confessions, crushes, romance, the indulgence in sweets and grand gestures of love — it’s important to rise to the occasion. Now where to enjoy a delicious Valentine’s Day meal, sweets and Champagne?

VALENTINE’S DATES

Multiple restaurants are providing special offerings and events on Valentine’s Day. Fresno in East Hampton is offering specials alongside their normal a la carte menu, including $2 Montauk pearl oysters on the half shell, local tuna crudo, oysters Rockefeller, grilled filet mignon with seared foie gras and sauce bordelaise, pan-seared scallops, dark bitter chocolate terrine and 25% off a Billecart rose 375 ml bottle. Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk is having a Valentine’s Day four-course, prix-fixe dinner on February 14 from 5:30–10 p.m. for $160 per person. The 1770 House in East Hampton is offering a special Valentine’s Day three-course prix-fixe menu for $95 per guest. Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton is offering a three-course Valentine’s Day meal along with an amuse bouche and a glass of sparkling Greek wine for $85 per person.

Have you ever wanted to make your own chocolate bark? If so, your dreams are about to be fulfilled! Corey Creek Tap Room is hosting a DIY Chocolate Workshop with Disset Chocolate this Sunday, February 11. Starting at 10 a.m. and going until noon, guests will have the opportunity to taste through a various assortment of chocolates, fruits, nuts and other snacks alongside personalizing their bark. On top of that, guests will receive a glass of wine and have access to a continental breakfast. Tickets are available for purchase at $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Purchase yours by visiting bit.ly/48wjfrN.

We’ve got another wine pairing dinner coming in hot. Cowfish is hosting a five-course wine-pairing dinner in collaboration with Stags Leap Vineyards on February 15. Starting at 6:30 p.m. for $110 per person, guests will get to enjoy a five-course dinner paired with a unique terroir of wines from one of California’s earliest wine estates in Napa. Dishes being served include red kuri squash bisque, pan-seared diver scallops, bone-in short rib, seared duck a l’orange and chocolate pots de crème. If interested, secure your spot at bit.ly/47X4QnH.

Greenport Harbor Brewery is having a Flanneltine’s Day this Saturday, February 10. Taking place from noon–4 p.m., the event will contain beer and food specials, pre-loved flannels, live fireside music by the Real East End Brass Band, brewery tours and many local artisans showcasing handcrafted items. Greenport Harbor Brewery’s old van will also be present, which will be accepting non-perishable food items for CAST and neighbors in need. Stands will be selling flowers, chocolate, poetry, jewelry, art, knits, cookies, embroidery, tarot card readings and more.

Finally, you’ve heard of wine and cheese pairings and wine and chocolate pairings, but how about this: a wine and cupcake pairing. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Sparkling Pointe is hosting their 13th annual Sparkling Wine and Cupcake Pairing. Happening all day on both February 10 and 11, guests will receive a flight of three different sparkling wines paired with specialty mini cupcakes curated by the North Fork Flour Shoppe. These desserts are tailored to pair with Sparkling Pointe’s bubbly, guaranteed to be a perfect complement. Tickets are $30 per person which includes the guided seated tasting. Book your time slot ASAP at bit.ly/48OvmAQ.

DID YOU KNOW?

Grindstone Coffee and Donuts in Sag Harbor has revived their Grindstone Library! A cyclical and renewable library, customers may bring a book and take a book as they please.

Carissa’s Bakery is selling and shipping their beloved salted soured pickled rye, granola, coffee and seasonal jams nationwide on Gold Belly!

BITS AND BITES

South Edison in Montauk is now having a “Tacos and Tequila” Happy Hour all night long every Thursday during the month of February!

Birdie’s Ale House in Southampton has Happy Hour every day from 3–6 p.m. with $6 drafts, $7 wines and $7 well drinks.

Doubles in Amagansett has a Winter Smoothie menu along with daily specials available for customers!

Main Prospect has a $40 two-course, prix-fixe menu along with a glass of wine available on Saturday from 5 p.m. to close.

FOOD QUOTE

“Food can be very transformational, and it can be more than just about a dish. That’s what happened to me when I first went to France. I fell in love. And if you fall in love, well, then everything is easy.” –Alice Waters