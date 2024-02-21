Ivy on Main: Expansive American Cuisine in Westhampton Beach

Ivy on Main is open for dining al fresco (Ivy on Main)

Contemporary with a natural and welcoming feel, Ivy on Main is the new restaurant in Westhampton Beach that is a must-experience dining spot open for business ahead of the 2024 Hamptons summer season.

Coined an American-style restaurant and cocktail lounge, Ivy on Main has replaced Mambo Kitchen, first opening its doors in 2022. The name Ivy on Main comes from the owner wanting to do something with plants.

“I knew I wanted plants hanging from the walls of the restaurant and I wanted that theme to carry throughout the restaurant with a leafy green color scheme,” says Jay, who asked that we not publish his last name. He adds that he was considering a number of different plants but “Ivy” had the best ring to it. And, of course, “Main” is because the restaurant is conveniently located right on Main Street in Westhampton Beach Village.

Jay was inspired to open this restaurant as a native Westhampton Beach resident.

“I grew up in this town,” he explains. “And I wanted to try something new.”

He says that he saw how the village has been moving in a great direction and has been growing and expanding with the complete renovation of Main Street. He says he felt Ivy could add something to an already charming village atmosphere.

Entering the restaurant business from a completely different field as a jeweler in New York City, Jay says he has been enjoying this new venture and the challenges and expansive thinking that working in this business invites. He says that he is also grateful for his chef, Andrew Hartmann, who came on board a year ago. Hartmann previously worked for The Mill Roadhouse in Westhampton Beach before their closing due to the pandemic. Jay says that Hartmann has been more than an employee and thinks of him more as a partner.

“He’s super creative and talented and just a great guy all around,” says Jay, who adds that he and Hartmann are working on “pushing the boundaries and norm on cuisine.” Jay explains how the food they serve at Ivy on Main is New American and that this type of cuisine naturally lends itself to more freedom to place different dishes on the menu.

“Andrew will have the local seafoods, of course, and fresh pastas, but we also have Asian-inspired dishes, and on Sundays we do a Ramen Night,” says Jay, who also refers to their menu as being eclectic.

“We’re constantly doing new specials and creative things, which I think makes us different than other restaurants,” Jay says. “We change the menu seasonally and have different specials every week.”

He adds that the chef also makes his own foie gras.

“We have a little bit of everything for everyone,” says Jay, who reveals that the most popular items on the menu are the salmon entrée and the salmon tartare appetizer. They are also working on expanding their cocktail menu and selection of drinks. “Everything we use are fresh juices, fresh fruits and the best ingredients.”

Ivy on Main will also begin serving lunch in the late spring. Reservations are encouraged. Ivy on Main does private parties and has a newly designed private room that Jay says has a “more intimate feel with a darker green color scheme.

“It’s a different vibe,” Jay adds.

Ivy on Main is located at 103 Main Street in Westhampton Beach. For more information, email [email protected], call 631-998-0795 or visit ivywesthamptonbeach.com. The restaurant is currently open Wednesday through Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, dinner is served until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, dinner is served until 9:30 p.m. The bar stays open typically until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends.