Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Winter Festival

Chamber of Commerce Members serve free cookies and Hampton Coffee hot cocoa Rick Seigleman The W.H.B.F.D, Polar Express rolling into town with Santa Rick Seigleman Santa Claus arrives Rick Seigleman WHB Board member Brian Tymann Rick Seigleman The Threshold Singers Rick Seigleman Village Trustee Ralph Urban Rick Seigleman Rabbi Avraham Bronstein Rick Seigleman The Christmas Tree Lighting Rick Seigleman

Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce host their annual Winter Festival in which artisan and food vendors set up shop while the tunes of Brooklyn Tim and DJ Eclipse provided a soundtrack to the event.

A pet parade and family activities led to both the Christmas tree and Chanukah menorah being illuminated. Serving as the master of ceremonies, Father Chris Jubinski orchestrated the proceedings, and Rabbi Avraham Bronstein spoke on the tradition of the menorah lighting.