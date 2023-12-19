Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Winter Festival

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/19/2023

Chamber of Commerce Members serve free cookies and Hampton Coffee hot cocoaRick Seigleman

The W.H.B.F.D, Polar Express rolling into town with SantaRick Seigleman

Santa Claus arrivesRick Seigleman

WHB Board member Brian TymannRick Seigleman

The Threshold SingersRick Seigleman

Village Trustee Ralph UrbanRick Seigleman

Rabbi Avraham BronsteinRick Seigleman

The Christmas Tree LightingRick Seigleman

Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce host their annual Winter Festival in which artisan and food vendors set up shop while the tunes of Brooklyn Tim and DJ Eclipse provided a soundtrack to the event.

A pet parade and family activities led to both the Christmas tree and Chanukah menorah being illuminated. Serving as the master of ceremonies, Father Chris Jubinski orchestrated the proceedings, and Rabbi Avraham Bronstein spoke on the tradition of the menorah lighting.

