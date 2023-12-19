Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Winter Festival
Westhampton Beach Chamber of Commerce host their annual Winter Festival in which artisan and food vendors set up shop while the tunes of Brooklyn Tim and DJ Eclipse provided a soundtrack to the event.
A pet parade and family activities led to both the Christmas tree and Chanukah menorah being illuminated. Serving as the master of ceremonies, Father Chris Jubinski orchestrated the proceedings, and Rabbi Avraham Bronstein spoke on the tradition of the menorah lighting.