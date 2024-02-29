Cool Customers: Shop Palm Beach Objects of Obsession This Winter

Shop for cool objects this winter

Shop for fine fashion, jewelry, skincare and more this winter 2024 season in the luxurious Palm Beach region of South Florida.

1. Lilly Pulitzer Rubyann One-Piece Swimsuit

Lilly Pulitzer floral prints are often pastel and whimsical, but this suit, in the iconic brand’s Bouquet All Day pattern, is sultry, and the classic tank is flattering and shapely. Made of nylon and spandex, it conforms and hugs to your body. Toss on the coordinating lightweight oxford cover-up, and it can carry you through a poolside luncheon. Available at the Gardens Mall, Lilly Pulitzer on Worth Avenue or at lillypulitzer.com.

2. Sharis Place Blue Agate Ring

Shari Kaynes personally selects each unique piece for her signature jewelry collection, including this show-stopper with a huge blue stone, set against white sapphires and spinel, in an oxidized silver setting. It’s dazzling enough to be a conversation piece, but elegant enough to draw compliments at the most exclusive Palm Beach dinner. sharisplace.com

3. Calecim Professional

We will go to great lengths for beauty, and this innovation is clear proof of that. Garnered from red deer umbilical cord lining stem cells, it contains powerful growth factors which help boost hair growth. The six-week system preps the scalp, optimizes follicle function, reduces shedding, and stimulates regrowth and density. By spring, you should have a fuller, lusher mane. calecimprofessional.com

4. Michele Lopriore Ballet Flats

Classic ballet slippers are a wardrobe staple, but finding the ideal shape, texture and color can sometimes be a quest. No need to look further. Italian designer Michele Lopriore has opened a store in the Gardens Mall, featuring these flats in

10 colors. Handmade in Italy, they come in both buttery leather and soft suede, with shades from the richest navy, to of-the-moment metallics. For true balletomanes, they are also available in a squared-off toe shoe variation. michelelopriore.com

5. Warby Parker Lonnie Sunglasses

Social media star Emma Chamberlain collaborated with the beloved eyeglass brand in a collection of frames including this eye-popping cherry-red pair made of hand-polished cellulose acetate with polycarbonate scratch- and impact-resistant frames. They come with a limited-edition lens cloth, insert card and frame box, all featuring illustrations of Emma’s favorite animal: pigeons. warbyparker.com

6. Intrecciato Optical Shopping Bag in Celeste at Jennifer Tattanelli

Pastels have always been part of the Palm Beach aesthetic, and blue in particular reflects the surrounding ocean and sky, so this elegant, Napa-leather satchel, hand-crafted in Florence, is the perfect island accessory. The woven handbag is ideal for an evening out or shopping excursion, and roomy enough for an overnight stay. Though it’s spacious, it has a compartment for a phone and an interior zipper compartment to secure valuables. In case the sea tone and roomy interior aren’t your first choice, Jennifer Tattanelli will create it in a color — and size — of your choice. jennifertattanelli.it

7. Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum

Now that the weather has warmed up, we are finally wearing those revealing outfits, so it’s key that skin on the body looks as glowing and healthy as it does on your face. Tata Harper uses natural raw ingredients from around the world, selected for their performance, and this product has a combo of acids that gently slough off dead skin, as well as antioxidants to protect you from further damage. tataharperskincare.com

8. Guerlain at The Breakers

Scents are traditionally luxurious, but at the newly renovated, gold-accented Guerlain boutique within The Breakers, you can up the indulgence by having a bottle customized. Among the fragrances offered is a capsule collection called “L’Art & La Matière’’with 21 Eau de Parfum that allows the purchaser to individualize the bottle by selecting a unique cap plate, seal and colorful cord. Dab it on and head for a glass of Champagne at the resort’s glamorous HMF lounge. thebreakers.com

9. Coastal Girls Salma Maxi Dress

Inspired by a tuxedo, but far more feminine, this medium-weight stunner has tailored-jacket-inspired black trim to dramatically accent the fuchsia satin, and an open back to add sensuality. Pair it with minimalist jewelry, statement earrings and strappy heels, and you can go from a simple Palm Beach dinner, to a black-tie gala. Available at the Worth Avenue shop or coastalgirlsco.com.