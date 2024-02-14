Things to Do in Palm Beach County This February 2024

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach (Getty Images)

Get out and about at fun and enriching events and activities in Palm Beach County and the surrounding areas this February 2024.

PALM BEACH AREA LIVE SHOWS

Winter Mix

February 3-18

Don’t miss these exciting performances by the Miami City Ballet at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. You’ll enjoy classic pieces from the ballet canon as well as new works from promising choreographers.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, miamicityballet.org/winter

Celebrate: The Music of the ’60s and ’70s at the Boca Black Box

Sunday, February 17, 3 p.m.

Enjoy hits from groups like The Eagles, The Monkees, The Beatles and the Mamas & the Papas at Boca Black Box.

8221 Glades Road #10, Boca Raton. 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com

Boca Raton Comedy Night with Mark Riccadonna

Saturday, February 24, 6-10 p.m.

Enjoy the comedy stylings of Mark Riccadonna, who has entertained U.S. and U.N. troops worldwide. Tickets begin at $30 and a VIP table for four is $35.

3333 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton. allevents.in/boca%20raton/boca-raton-comedy-night-with-mark-riccadonna/10000764830527697?ref=eventlist-cat

Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival

February 27-March 11

The festival will screen 25 films that will entertain, enthrall, involve and delight movie aficionados. From opening night through March 5, films will be screened at West Palm Beach’s Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center. From March 8–11, screenings move to Paragon Theaters at Delray Marketplace. The opening night event features brilliant art-heist documentary Taking Venice, featuring an audience discussion with director Amei Wallach and art curator Philip Rylands.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-867-4138, sasiff.org

FUN PALM BEACH AREA ACTIVITIES

Delray Beach Open

February 9-18

Don’t miss matches played by tennis superstars, food and drink and even Fantasy Experiences with clinics taught by ATP legends.

201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. yellowtennisball.com/en

Wellington Classic Brewfest

Saturday, February 10

Don’t miss this exciting celebration featuring brews, ciders, music, beer-centered games and other entertainment at the stunning Wellington Town Center.

12150 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington. wellingtonclassicbrewfest.com

16th Annual West Palm Seafood Festival

Saturday and Sunday, February 10 and 11, 9 a.m.

Don’t miss arts and crafts, nautical vendors, food, drink and music at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. westpalmseafoodfestival.com

Lake Worth Street Painting Festival

Saturday and Sunday, February 24 and 25

View the work of over 600 artists, who will transform downtown Lake Worth into a masterpiece. Enjoy vendors and other entertainment while you’re out and about.

414 Lake Avenue, Fort Worth. spf.lakeworthbeachfl.gov

Winter Equestrian Festival

Now through March 31

Get outdoors for the longest-running horse show in the world, including jumpers, hunters and equitation. In addition, you’ll enjoy shopping, dining, kids’ activities, music and more in the area. Tickets are free and parking is $20.

3400 Equestrian Club Drive, Wellington. 561-793-5867, wellingtoninternational.com

PALM BEACH AREA KIDS EVENTS

Kite Flying at Morikami Park

Sunday, February 18, 10:30 a.m.

Your little one can bring a kite or just watch the fun with Mr. Toki at the Morikami Museum. In case of inclement weather, there will be a presentation about Japanese kites in the theater. While you’re there, enjoy the exhibition and gardens. The event is free with advanced registration.

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

Lights on Broadway: 15th Annual Kids’ Lip Sync Show Presented By Tack & Nutritionals

Sunday, February 18, 6 p.m.

Come out and watch this talented group of young people performing to raise money to save homeless dogs at the Wellington International Equestrian Center.

3400 Equestrian Club Drive, Wellington. bit.ly/LipSync2024

Family Fun Tree Love & Add a DIY Candle

Saturday, February 24, 10:30 a.m.

Your little artist ages six and up can paint a colorful tree and add a DIY candle along with a parent or guardian at Painting with a Twist. Tickets are $32 to $35.

2288 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach. 561-736-5770, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/boynton-beach

PALM BEACH ART EXHIBITIONS

Reimagining Palm Beach Art Exhibition Opening

Friday, February 9, 6-8 p.m.

Enjoy this free event showcasing the newest art exhibition in downtown Delray. Explore Florida’s rich history through portraits of Henry Flagler, Solomon Spady and Addison Mizner.

51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach. 561-243-1077, delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events/reimagining-palm-beach-art-exhibition-opening

Artigras Fine Arts Festival

Saturday and Sunday, February 17 and 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Enjoy gallery-quality art from over 300 artists, live entertainment, artist demos and a KidZone at this local art show that has grown into so much more!

5101 117 Court North, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-746-7111, artigras.org

Sonya Sanchez Arias: Then and Now (Something Old Something New)

On view through March 9

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County presents this exhibition of works by Sonya Sanchez Arias at their Solo Gallery in Lake Worth Beach. Using discarded, recycled and alternative material to create her work, the artist challenges the concept of beauty, addresses nostalgia and honors the tenacity of her ancestors and various found objects that have survived over time. By pairing these objects with digitally-collaged hybrid portraits and texts, she attempts to visually connect the past and the future. Exhibition hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon–5 p.m.

601 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach. 561-471-2901, palmbeachculture.com/arias

She. Her. Hers.

On view through April 6

Curated by Veronique Chagnon-Burkehis, this exhibition focuses exclusively on the work of women artists and their responses to perceived requirements of domesticity, the many waves of feminism and their own lived experiences. The Main Gallery at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon–5 p.m.

601 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach. 561-471-2901, palmbeachculture.com/whimsy

Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau

On view through April 14

Enjoy this exhibition at the Flagler Museum featuring Alphonse Mucha’s intricate designs, curved lines and organic forms. Admission to the exhibit is free with museum tickets.

1 Whitehall Way, Palm Beach. 561-655-2833, flaglermuseum.us

Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts

On view through April 28

Head on out to the Society of the Four Arts to view this collection of works from Guild Hall Museum in East Hampton. Explore 72 works by more than 59 artists.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7227, fourarts.org

Laura Maite Nieves: Clouds in the Expanded Field

On view through April 28

Don’t miss this exciting exhibition featuring the works of Laura Maite Nieves during her residency at the Norton. Her paintings and sculptures are inspired by architecture in both Puerto Rico and New York City, utilizing decorative elements from her Caribbean roots.

1450 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Floral Imaginaria: The Flower in Contemporary Photography

On view through April 28

Enjoy the beauty and biodiversity of flowers in 71 photographs by 49 internationally recognized artists. The exhibit will be displayed in the Sculpture Garden, providing a unique experience and context.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-566-7226, fourarts.org