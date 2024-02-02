Southold Man Pleads Guilty to Child Porn

James Gaffga (SCDA)

A 36-year-old Southold man was spared being sentenced to years in prison after admitting to downloading dozens of images and videos depicting children as young as 18 months old being sexually abused.

James Gaffga pleaded guilty Thursday at Suffolk County court to 50 felony counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years of age.

“People like this defendant who support the sexual exploitation of minors through possession of child pornography have no place in Suffolk County,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “My office will continue to partner with local and federal law enforcement officials to make sure that offenders who download and view child pornography are held accountable for their crimes.”

Authorities said Gaffga downloaded 50 images and videos from the internet that depict sexual abuse and the lewd exhibition of children ranging in age from approximately 18 months to 10 years old between November 23, 2022 and December 16, 2022.

In exchange for his plea, Suffolk Judge Karen Wilutis sentenced Gaffga – who had faced up to four years in prison – to 60 days jail and 10 years of probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender.