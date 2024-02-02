Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, February 2-8, 2024

Disney’s Newsies Jr. is at WHBPAC

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork this week, February 2-8, 2024.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Annual Groundhog Day Celebration

Friday, February 2, 3:30 p.m.

Bring your little groundhog over to the Quogue Library, where they will enjoy hot chocolate, a Groundhog Day movie showing and take home a limited-edition groundhog-themed mug.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Middle School Musical Theater Troupe: Disney’s Newsies Jr.

Saturday, February 3, noon

Don’t miss this charming performance of the musical story of Jack Kelly and his band of “newsies” at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $22.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Scene Study for Teens with Bethany Dellapolla

Monday, February 5, 6:30 p.m.

Your little thespian, ages 10–17, can learn about observation, imagination and building character while acting out scenes and playing acting games at the Bay Street Theater. The class is the first one in a series that meets on Monday evenings.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Baby’s First Valentine’s Day

Thursday, February 8, 11 a.m.

Bring your little valentine, ages 2–16 months, to the Children’s Museum of the East End for crafts, music, free play and more.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Animal Mug Workshop

Thursday, February 8, 4:30 p.m.

Your little artist can learn about clay texturing, slab building and embellishing at this exciting workshop using a kiln at Art Studio Hamptons. A second class will be held on Thursday, February 15 at 4:30 p.m. The $50 fee includes all materials, supplies and the firing of your mug.

108 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Your kiddos will love Hyperbowing, a mix of software, electronics, lights and sensors. There’s also an arcade and plenty to munch on.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-4565, theallstar.com

Custer Observatory

Bring your little stargazer to the Custer Observatory in Southold every Saturday night from 7 p.m. to midnight. The staff will help them tour the night sky through powerful telescopes. Custer also has a library, exhibit room and gift shop.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Farm Country Kitchen

Bring your hungry littles to this local cozy spot offering burgers, tacos and pasta in downtown Riverhead.

513 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-639-6311, farmcountrykitchenli.com

The Fudge Company

Get your little sweet teeth ready for Valentine’s Day at The Fudge Company, where treats include exotic fudge, gummies, saltwater taffies and rare penny candies.

67 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Greenport Carousel

This 100-year-old carousel is a great place to bring the kids for a quick spin while exploring the East End. It’s open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays during the winter.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org

Safari Adventure

Don’t miss open play sessions for kiddos up to age 10, including inflatables, a hands-on area, a calming spa and more than 30 video and skill games.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center

Bring your little nature lovers to SoFo, where they can enjoy recreated natural habitat exhibits, floor-to-ceiling murals and a Marine Touch Tank. It’s open every day of the week from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Ice Rink

Don’t miss public skate sessions, lessons and hockey at this Hamptons winter favorite. You can also reserve your own igloo for up to six people with Bluetooth speakers, board games, bites and drinks.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Southampton Youth Services

Kiddos will flip for this active local spot featuring pickleboard courts, batter boards, volleyball, ping pong, games and a pool. Art, dance, basketball, soccer and chess classes are offered weekly.

1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-287-1511, sysinc.org

YMCA East Hampton

Don’t miss two indoor pools, basketball and pickleball at the YMCA East Hampton. There’s free childcare while parents work out and a children’s party room is available!

2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884, ymcali.org/locations/ymca-east-hampton-recenter

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com