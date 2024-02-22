Annual Time Is of the Essence Luncheon & Fashion Show

HOW (Hearing the Ovarian Whisper) hosted its 22nd annual Time Is of the Essence Luncheon & Fashion Show at the Sailfish Club of Florida in support of ovarian cancer research and awareness.

American designer and entrepreneur Dennis Basso graced the occasion as the honoree and guest speaker.

Chaired by Andrea Stark, Eddy Taylor and Christine Schott, with Frances Fisher and Betsy K. Matthews serving as honorary chairwomen, the luncheon was a sold-out affair.

The event featured a fashion show showcasing Basso’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection, and each guest received an exclusive silk scarf.

The commitment to the cause extended beyond the luncheon, with a trunk show held at Club Colette, offering attendees an opportunity to support HOW through purchases from Basso’s collection.

Proceeds from the event benefited HOW’s research fellowships, financial assistance for patients, educational programs and genetic screening efforts aimed at combating ovarian cancer.