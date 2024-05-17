ARF & North Shore Animal League America Host Pet Adoption Events

ARF (Animal Rescue Fund) with adoptable dogs

Two East End adoption events are seeking all pet lovers to join their celebrations to assist dogs and cats in finding forever homes on May 18.

The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons is hosting their 50th Anniversary and Pet Celebration Day this Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a tail-wagging festival. All families, friends, and four-legged companions are invited to the ARF Adoption Center in East Hampton to celebrate the impact of ARF’s efforts and the collective joy their cats and dogs have delivered.

“The past 50 years have been absolutely incredible,” said Kim Nichols, executive director of ARF. “The generosity of the community has established a place to provide these animals with rescue, medical care, and training to bring them to be adoptable pets for a loving family.”

The celebration will include music, local vendors, contests, a dog agility course, and free nail clipping and microchipping for your pets. Nichols says the event will be full of activities accommodating everyone — dogs can even make unique paintings for guests.

The festival will feature a candy station generously donated by Dylan’s Candy Bar and coffee donated by Hampton Coffee Company. A variety of other sweet treats will also be available to guests, donated by Lexus of Southampton and Mercedes Benz of Southampton.

Three elected officials will be in attendance: New York State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk); state Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor); and East Hampton Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez; to honor the success of ARF. Attendees will also learn more about ARF’s programs and services, which include dog training and socialization classes, Operation Cat TNR Program, and the ARF Pet Food Pantry.

“It is amazing to watch the adoption match occur,” said Nichols.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Guests attending are asked to bring a donation of pet food or treats for the ARF Pantry and are encouraged to take part in the ARF 50th Anniversary Mosaic Photo Installation.

ARF looks forward to many continued years of success filled with joy, love, and wagging tails.

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the North Shore Animal League America, as they will be heading out east for a Mobile Adoption Event on Saturday. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as the organization teams up with the Hilton Garden Inn and Residence Inn East End in Riverhead to encourage adoption and celebrate animal rescue.

The Port-Washington based organization will be bringing a Mobile Adoption Unit to the shared parking lot of the hotels, with adorable, adoptable puppies and dogs looking for their forever home. In demonstrating collaboration, both hotels will be donating 10% of their “Pet Package” proceeds to the North Shore Animal League from now until June 30, 2024.

Interested adopters are asked to email [email protected] to schedule an appointment.

Representatives of the North Shore Animal League America will be present as they come together to applaud all forms of animal rescue and share their passion for adoption with attendees.