Afternoon Tea Held at Baker House 1650

Annmarie Gallo, Deanna Broich Julie Froehlich Christine and Vincent Lucarelli Julie Froehlich Tea Stewards Kobe Revelo, Jessica Avila Julie Froehlich Tea Steward Kobe Revelo Julie Froehlich Lori Ann, Catie Delay Julie Froehlich Guest Relations Valeria Vasquez Julie Froehlich

An afternoon tea was held at the Baker House 1650 in East Hampton, owned by Antonella Bertello.

Guests indulged in teas by Plain T and Champagne, accompanied by an array of bites and sweet treats.

Patrons had the option of nestling indoors by the fire or in the provided winter igloos.