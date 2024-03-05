Bridgehampton

Bridgehampton Association Grants Funding to 20 Nonprofits

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 03/05/2024

Blair and Terry FioreRichard Lewin

Bridgehampton Association President Blair Fiore, Joseph Melchione, Marianne BogannayRichard Lewin

Dan O'Shea, Blair Fiore, Jennifer Pike, Lara SweeneyRichard Lewin

Diane Wade, Susan Kelly, Carol AhlersRichard Lewin

Doreen Johnston, Jennifer PikeRichard Lewin

Grant RecipientsRichard Lewin

Jennifer Pike, Rich MohlereRichard Lewin

Joe KellyRichard Lewin

Kathy Kennedy, Rick BoguschRichard Lewin

Kim Fink, Mick JohnsonRichard Lewin

Kirsten Lowell, Michael and Nadine MorrisonRichard Lewin

Sara Davison, Kirsten LowellRichard Lewin

Scott BeineckeRichard Lewin

Shannon Hughes, Lisa Michne, Emily MadsenRichard Lewin

Under the leadership of newly appointed President Blair Fiore, the Bridgehampton Association awarded grants totaling $72,500 to 20 nonprofit organizations.

Recipients included the Bay Street Theater, Bridge Gardens, Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, Bridgehampton Community House, Bridgehampton Food Pantry, Bridgehampton Museum, Bridgehampton Village Improvement Society, Catholic Home Care, Children’s Museum of the East End, Choral Society of the Hamptons, East End Hospice, Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt, Hampton Library, Hamptons Health Society, Island Gift of Life, Maureen’s Haven, Peconic Baykeeper, Sag Harbor Food Pantry, South Fork Bakery and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

The Bridgehampton Association reaffirmed its dedication to fostering a thriving and compassionate community on the East End.

