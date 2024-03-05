Bridgehampton Association Grants Funding to 20 Nonprofits
Under the leadership of newly appointed President Blair Fiore, the Bridgehampton Association awarded grants totaling $72,500 to 20 nonprofit organizations.
Recipients included the Bay Street Theater, Bridge Gardens, Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, Bridgehampton Community House, Bridgehampton Food Pantry, Bridgehampton Museum, Bridgehampton Village Improvement Society, Catholic Home Care, Children’s Museum of the East End, Choral Society of the Hamptons, East End Hospice, Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt, Hampton Library, Hamptons Health Society, Island Gift of Life, Maureen’s Haven, Peconic Baykeeper, Sag Harbor Food Pantry, South Fork Bakery and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.
The Bridgehampton Association reaffirmed its dedication to fostering a thriving and compassionate community on the East End.